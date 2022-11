Sunday evening brought a lot more joy to Caroline Hedwall after she clinched the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

Four years later, Hedwall is finally back in a winning game, defeating Swiss golfer Morgane Metraux to win the LET title for the seventh time.

The two golfers struggled on the 18th hole and then went back to the 17th, where Hedwall sunk her winning birdie putt and took home $97,500 in prize money.

Hedwall was on cloud nine after registering her victory after a long time and said:

"It just feels awesome, it feels forever that I have waited for that win. I wasn't sure I still had it in me. It's so nice to get it together and get this win."

2022 Andalucia Open de Espana final prize money and leaderboard

Winner Caroline Hedwall

Prize money: €97,500

P2 Morgane Metraux

Prize money: €58,500

3 Linn Grant

Prize money: €39,000

4 Leona Maguire

Prize money: €29,250

T5 Alice Hewson

Prize money: €23,400

T5 Cayetana Fernandez (a)

Prize money: €0

T7 Maja Stark

Prize money: €19,175

T7 Carla Tejedo Mulet (a)

Prize money: €0

T7 Carlota Ciganda

Prize money: €19,175

T10 Olivia Cowan

Prize money: €15,535

T10 Anne Van Dam

Prize money €15,535

T10 Sofie Bringner

Prize money €15,535

13 Pia Babnik

Prize money €14,105

T14 Chloe Williams

Prize money €12,740

T14 Klara Spilkova

Prize money €12,740

T14 Cara Gainer

Prize money: €12,740

T17 Kim Metraux

Prize money: €11,473

T17 Anais Meyssonnier

Prize money: €11,473

T19 Manon De Roey

Prize money: €10,286

T19 Ana Pelaez Trivino

Prize money: €10,286

T19 Emily Kristine Pedersen

Prize money: €10,286

T19 Azahara Munoz

Prize money: €10,286

T19 Paula Martin (a)

Prize money: €0

24 Jessica Karlsson

Prize money: €9,555

T25 Gabriella Cowley

Prize money: €9,003

T25 Lee-Anne Pace

Prize money: €9,003

T27 Carmen Alonso

Prize money: €8,320

T27 Nuria Iturrioz

Prize money: €8,320

T29 Linnea Strom

Prize money: €7,053

T29 Laura Beveridge

Prize money: €7,053

T29 Liz Young

Prize money: €7,053

T29 Marianne Skarpnord

Prize money: €7,053

T33 Ursula Wikstrom

Prize money: €6,045

T33 Esther Henseleit

Prize money: €6,045

T35 Mariajo Uribe

Prize money: €5,148

T35 Luna Sobron Galmes

Prize money: €5,148

T35 Tiia Koivisto

Prize money: €5,148

T35 Nicole Garcia

Prize money: €5,148

T35 Christine Wolf

Prize money: €5,148

40 Anne-Lise Caudal

Prize money: €4,550

T41 Smilla Tarning Soenderby

Prize money: €4,079

T41 Hannah Burke

Prize money: €4,079

T41 Diksha Dagar

Prize money: €4,079

T41 Vani Kapoor

Prize money: €4,079

T45 Maria Hernandez

Prize money: €3,278

T45 Felicity Johnson

Prize money: €3,278

T45 Elia Folch

Prize money: €3,278

T45 Elin Arvidsson

Prize money: €3,278

T45 Amandeep Drall

Prize money: €3,278

T45 Casandra Alexander

Prize money: €3,278

T45 Michele Thomson

Prize money: €3,278

T52 Sarah Schober

Prize money: €2,763

T52 Lisa Pettersson

Prize money: €2,763

T52 Moa Folke

Prize money: €2,763

T52 Agathe Sauzon

Prize money: €2,763

T56 Rosie Davies

Prize money: €2,301

T56 Nicole Broch Estrup

Prize money: €2,301

T56 Paz Marfa Sans

Prize money: €2,301

T56 Noora Komulainen

Prize money: €2,301

T56 Marta Sanz Barrio

Prize money: €2,301

T61 Anne-Charlotte Mora

Prize money: €2,048

T61 Johanna Gustavsson

Prize money: €2,048

T63 Emma Grechi

Prize money: €1,853

T63 Laura Gomez Ruiz

Prize money: €1,853

T63 Kylie Henry

Prize money: €1,853

T63 Becky Brewerton

Prize money: €1,853

T67 Meghan MacLaren

Prize money: €1,625

T67 Lydia Hall

Prize money: €1,625

T67 Noemi Jimenez Martin

Prize money: €1,625

70 Magdalena Simmermacher

Prize money: €1,495

71 Sophie Witt

Prize money: €1,430

72 Becky Morgan

Prize money: €1,365

73 Elena Hualde

Prize money: €1,300

Poll : 0 votes