Celine Boutier takes 3-shot lead at 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in her quest to become first Frenchwoman to win the title

Celine Boutier fired a 4-under 67 on the third day of the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship on Saturday, July 29, to take the three-stroke lead after 54 holes.
Nasa Hataoka of Japan carded a 3-under 68 to aggregate at 8-under after three rounds. Minjee Lee shot 5-under 66 and Brooke Henderson posted 4-under 67 to tie for third after 54 holes.
If Boutier continues to maintain her lead in the final round of the Evian Championship on Sunday, she will become the first Frenchwoman to win the event.
Boutier made five birdies and one bogey in the third round. Although she made a birdie on the second hole, she felt the start wasn't that good. She explained, as per ESPN:
"I missed the first three greens but got a good break on 2 and was able to chip in. Then, I just had really good chances on the two par-5s, seven and nine, and was able to take advantage of that.
"I was just trying to focus on making, hitting a good shot, and if I happen to have a birdie opportunity, I hit a solid putt. It was definitely positive and felt pretty good to start very good on the front."
Boutier has earned four top 10s this year including the win at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March. She might be on the cusp of her second win of the season.
What are Celine Boutier's odds of winning the 2023 Evian Championship?
As per the oddsmakers, Boutier is the clear favorite to win. SpreadEx has kept her at 5/6 to win the title on Sunday. Japan's Nasa Hataoka is the second favorite to win at 9/2.
Here are the complete odds for the 2023 Evian Championship:
- Celine Boutier: 5/6
- Nasa Hataoka: 9/2
- Minjee Lee: 7
- Brooke Henderson: 17/2
- Nelly Korda: 12
- Yuka Saso: 18
- Alison Lee: 66
- Lim Kim: 66
- Lilia Vu: 80
- Hyo Joo Kim: 80
- Linn Grant: 80
- Leona Maguire: 125
- Angel Yin: 100
- Gaby Lopez: 80
- Gemma Dryburgh: 125
- Celine Borge: 150
- Anna Nordqvist: 150
- Patty Tavatanakit: 175
- Rose Zhang: 175
- Wei-Ling Hsu: 300
- Miyuu Yamashita: 300
- Morgane Metraux: 500
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 500
- Elizabeth Szokol: 500
- Moriya Jutanugarn: 500
- Aditi Ashok: 500
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 400
- Lydia Ko: 300
- Ashleigh Buhai: 300
- Johanna Gustavsson: 500
- Su Ji Kim: 300
- Esther Henseleit: 300
- Minami Katsu: 500
- Jiyai Shin: 500
- Hye Jin Choi: 500
- Wichanee Meechai: 500
- Min Ji Park: 500
- Daniela Darquea: 500
- Sung Hyun Park: 500
- Mi Hyang Lee: 500
- Georgia Hall: 300
- Yan Liu: 500
- Sarah Kemp: 500
- Jenny Shin: 500
- Cheyenne Knight: 500
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 300
- Pernilla Lindberg: 500
- Angela Stanford: 500
- Eun-Hee Ji: 300
- Jin Young Ko: 300
- Ryann OToole: 300
- Jennifer Kupcho: 300
- Linnea Strom: 500
- Albane Valenzuela: 300
- Hinako Shibuno: 500
- Peiyun Chien: 300
- Allisen Corpuz: 500
- Emma Talley: 500
- Megan Khang: 300
- Amy Yang: 500
- Ariya Jutanugarn: 500
- In Gee Chun: 500
- Paula Reto: 250
- Min Lee: 500
- Karis Davidson: 500
- Ayaka Furue: 500
- Hae Ran Ryu: 300
- Sarah Schmelzel: 500
- Atthaya Thitikul: 300
- Stephanie Meadow: 500