Celine Boutier takes 3-shot lead at 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in her quest to become first Frenchwoman to win the title

Celine Boutier fired a 4-under 67 on the third day of the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship on Saturday, July 29, to take the three-stroke lead after 54 holes.

Nasa Hataoka of Japan carded a 3-under 68 to aggregate at 8-under after three rounds. Minjee Lee shot 5-under 66 and Brooke Henderson posted 4-under 67 to tie for third after 54 holes.

If Boutier continues to maintain her lead in the final round of the Evian Championship on Sunday, she will become the first Frenchwoman to win the event.

Boutier made five birdies and one bogey in the third round. Although she made a birdie on the second hole, she felt the start wasn't that good. She explained, as per ESPN:

"I missed the first three greens but got a good break on 2 and was able to chip in. Then, I just had really good chances on the two par-5s, seven and nine, and was able to take advantage of that.

"I was just trying to focus on making, hitting a good shot, and if I happen to have a birdie opportunity, I hit a solid putt. It was definitely positive and felt pretty good to start very good on the front."

Boutier has earned four top 10s this year including the win at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March. She might be on the cusp of her second win of the season.

What are Celine Boutier's odds of winning the 2023 Evian Championship?

Celine Boutier is clear favorite to win the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

As per the oddsmakers, Boutier is the clear favorite to win. SpreadEx has kept her at 5/6 to win the title on Sunday. Japan's Nasa Hataoka is the second favorite to win at 9/2.

Here are the complete odds for the 2023 Evian Championship:

Celine Boutier: 5/6

Nasa Hataoka: 9/2

Minjee Lee: 7

Brooke Henderson: 17/2

Nelly Korda: 12

Yuka Saso: 18

Alison Lee: 66

Lim Kim: 66

Lilia Vu: 80

Hyo Joo Kim: 80

Linn Grant: 80

Leona Maguire: 125

Angel Yin: 100

Gaby Lopez: 80

Gemma Dryburgh: 125

Celine Borge: 150

Anna Nordqvist: 150

Patty Tavatanakit: 175

Rose Zhang: 175

Wei-Ling Hsu: 300

Miyuu Yamashita: 300

Morgane Metraux: 500

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 500

Elizabeth Szokol: 500

Moriya Jutanugarn: 500

Aditi Ashok: 500

Stephanie Kyriacou: 400

Lydia Ko: 300

Ashleigh Buhai: 300

Johanna Gustavsson: 500

Su Ji Kim: 300

Esther Henseleit: 300

Minami Katsu: 500

Jiyai Shin: 500

Hye Jin Choi: 500

Wichanee Meechai: 500

Min Ji Park: 500

Daniela Darquea: 500

Sung Hyun Park: 500

Mi Hyang Lee: 500

Georgia Hall: 300

Yan Liu: 500

Sarah Kemp: 500

Jenny Shin: 500

Cheyenne Knight: 500

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 300

Pernilla Lindberg: 500

Angela Stanford: 500

Eun-Hee Ji: 300

Jin Young Ko: 300

Ryann OToole: 300

Jennifer Kupcho: 300

Linnea Strom: 500

Albane Valenzuela: 300

Hinako Shibuno: 500

Peiyun Chien: 300

Allisen Corpuz: 500

Emma Talley: 500

Megan Khang: 300

Amy Yang: 500

Ariya Jutanugarn: 500

In Gee Chun: 500

Paula Reto: 250

Min Lee: 500

Karis Davidson: 500

Ayaka Furue: 500

Hae Ran Ryu: 300

Sarah Schmelzel: 500

Atthaya Thitikul: 300

Stephanie Meadow: 500