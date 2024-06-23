Things have changed drastically for Scottie Scheffler since the birth of his son Bennett earlier in May. The Schefflers are seemingly coming to terms with a different dynamic even during weather delays at tournaments.

Scottie Scheffler is playing in the repeatedly weather-delayed 2024 Travelers Championship. A reporter asked him how he was handling these interruptions and Scheffler responded (via PGA Tour):

"Meredith and Bennett were there, so we just hung out, changed a diaper, and tried to get him to stop crying."

Bennett Scheffler was born in mid-May. His birth was widely followed in the golf world as Scottie Scheffler announced before the Masters that he would withdraw from the event if the birth of his son occurred.

The World No.1 made a similar remark a week later when he played at the RBC Heritage. However, he played and won at both Augusta National and Harbour Town.

Scottie Scheffler did withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship in light of the impending birth of his son. He returned to competitive play a week later at the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

On the current state of his game, Scheffler assured that he feels "definitely better" than the week before when he finished T41 at the US Open. He said (via TenGolf):

"Definitely better than last week. I felt like I found a little stuff in my swing and feel like I'm seeing the breaks a lot better on these greens and feeling some good momentum from the last two days." [0:35]

A look at Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Travelers Championship

Constant delays due to inclement weather have not prevented Scheffler from performing well at the 2024 Travelers Championship. Scottie Scheffler started the final round tied for second place, just one stroke behind leader Tom Kim.

Scheffler played the first round for a score of 5 under thanks to an eagle, four birdies, and a bogey. His performance was even better a day later as he made seven birdies and one bogey and set his score at 11 under after 36 holes.

During the so-called "Moving Day," Scheffler repeated his Friday score (64) with eight birdies and two bogeys. Scheffler birdied the final four holes consecutively to stay within one stroke of first place.

The fourth round of the Travelers Championship started earlier than usual to avoid weather delays. Scheffler started at 11:15 am (Eastern Time) grouped with leader Kim and Akshay Bhatia.

Scheffler parred the first five holes. Through 5th, he remains in second place with a score of 17 under, one stroke behind the leader.