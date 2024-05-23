Charges against Scottie Scheffler will not be dropped, arraignment to continue as planned

After reports stated that Louisville was planning to drop the charges against Scottie Scheffler, a new report has surfaced that refutes that. Per NUCLR GOLF on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Louisville mayor says that they will see out the full legal process.

"NO DROPPED CHARGES - Louisville Mayor says they will be respecting the legal process and look forward to that process continuing on June 3rd when Scheffler is arraigned."

The initial arraignment was set for May 21, just two days following the conclusion of the PGA Championship. That was then postponed until early June, meaning that the arraignment and the start of the case's resolution will still be more than a week away.

Reports state that there is no body cam footage of the incident. The officer who failed to turn on the body cam was punished. However, there is some footage of the arrest that has been released.

Scottie Scheffler's lawyer plans to litigate the arrest

According to reporter Pat Forde, Scottie Scheffler's legal team has long been planning to litigate this arrest. They believe that it was all a misunderstanding, something stated in Scheffler's official response and his lawyer Steve Romines' initial statement. It has also emerged that they have eye-witnesses who will attest to this.

Both Scheffler and his lawyer have pointed out that there was a great deal of confusion caused by the earlier car crash. The crash killed one person and caused serious traffic delays. It occurred when Scheffler was trying to get in to the Valhalla Club to warm up for the second round of the PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler is planning to fight in court

Romines said:

"In the confusion, Scottie is alleged to have disregarded a different officer’s traffic signals resulting in these charges. Multiple eyewitnesses have confirmed that he did not do anything wrong but was simply proceeding as directed. He stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle. We will litigate this matter as needed and he will be completely exonerated."

Based on an initial report, it appeared that the charges would be dropped, but that is no longer the case. At the moment, there is not a lot of clarity with regard to how things will pan out but Scheffler's legal team appears prepared to fight this on his behalf.

Scheffler got out of jail and carded a 66 in the second round. He stumbled in the third round but rebounded to finish T8 overall, a finish that might have seemed like a long shot when he was sitting in jail.