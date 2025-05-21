Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 expert picks: 5 names that could shine

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The first event after the PGA Championship will feature a 135-player field competing over four days for a $9.5 million purse.

Ad

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 field includes 20 of the top 50-ranked players in the world. According to oddsmakers, Scottie Scheffler is the tournament favorite and is in great form coming in with back-to-back wins. However, in this article, we will look at five expert picks who could impress at Colonial Golf Club.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 expert picks

1) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth has won the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past (Image Source: Getty)

Jordan Spieth is among the past champions at Colonial Golf Club and hasn’t missed a year here since 2013. Besides his 2016 win, he also has seven top-10 finishes, including three runner-ups.

Ad

Trending

The three-time major champion is looking for his first win in three years. Speaking of recent results, he has six top-20 finishes this season but missed the cut at the PGA Championship last Sunday.

2) Harris English

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

As per the odds, Harris English is +4000 to win at Colonial. He comes into this week after an impressive runner-up finish at Quail Hollow.

Ad

Speaking of his record at Colonial, English has four top-20 finishes, including a runner-up.

3) Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy (Image Source: Imagn)

Maverick McNealy is +3000 to lift his second PGA Tour title this week. This season, he has been quite impressive, with three top-three finishes, with one of them coming at the Masters Tournament.

Ad

4) Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin looks on from the second fairway during the final round of the PGA Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Ben Griffin is having the best season of his career, with five top-ten finishes, including his breakthrough win at the Zurich Classic. This week, he is +6000 to clinch his second win of the season.

Ad

5) Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger during the PGA Championship, Round Two (Image Source: Getty)

Daniel Berger has tasted success at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past. He won here in 2020 and posted two other top-25s as well. After struggling with injury and form over the last few seasons, he is back to consistency and has posted nine top-25s this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More