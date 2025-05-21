Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 expert picks: 5 names that could shine

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The first event after the PGA Championship will feature a 135-player field competing over four days for a $9.5 million purse.
The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 field includes 20 of the top 50-ranked players in the world. According to oddsmakers, Scottie Scheffler is the tournament favorite and is in great form coming in with back-to-back wins. However, in this article, we will look at five expert picks who could impress at Colonial Golf Club.
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 expert picks
1) Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth is among the past champions at Colonial Golf Club and hasn’t missed a year here since 2013. Besides his 2016 win, he also has seven top-10 finishes, including three runner-ups.
The three-time major champion is looking for his first win in three years. Speaking of recent results, he has six top-20 finishes this season but missed the cut at the PGA Championship last Sunday.
2) Harris English
As per the odds, Harris English is +4000 to win at Colonial. He comes into this week after an impressive runner-up finish at Quail Hollow.
Speaking of his record at Colonial, English has four top-20 finishes, including a runner-up.
3) Maverick McNealy
Maverick McNealy is +3000 to lift his second PGA Tour title this week. This season, he has been quite impressive, with three top-three finishes, with one of them coming at the Masters Tournament.
4) Ben Griffin
Ben Griffin is having the best season of his career, with five top-ten finishes, including his breakthrough win at the Zurich Classic. This week, he is +6000 to clinch his second win of the season.
5) Daniel Berger
Daniel Berger has tasted success at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past. He won here in 2020 and posted two other top-25s as well. After struggling with injury and form over the last few seasons, he is back to consistency and has posted nine top-25s this year.