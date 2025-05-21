Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 21, 2025 03:12 GMT
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler will play at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The PGA Tour is hosting the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 this week. The first event after the PGA Championship will start on Thursday, May 22, at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Since the Charles Schwab Challenge is being played just a few days after the second major of the season, it will have fewer top names. However, a lot of notable players will still be in action at Colonial. This week's event will feature 135 players competing for the $9,500,000 purse.

The opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge will begin on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET. Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, and Hayden Buckley will start from the first hole, while Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, and Mac Meissner will tee off from the 10th hole.

also-read-trending Trending

Tee times for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1, explored

Here's a look at the tee times for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, round 1 (all times ET):

Hole 1

  • 5:30 pm: Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley
  • 5:41 pm: Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid
  • 5:52 pm: Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 6:03 pm: Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List
  • 6:14 pm: Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp, Emiliano Grillo
  • 6:25 pm: Kevin Yu, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 6:36 pm: Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson
  • 6:47 pm: Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace, Charley Hoffman
  • 6:58 pm: Kevin Kisner, Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman
  • 7:09 pm: Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg
  • 7:20 pm: William Mouw, Taylor Dickson, Blades Brown
  • 7:31 pm: Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan III, Michael Block
  • 10:20 pm: Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn
  • 10:31 pm: Doug Ghim, Victor Perez, Ryan Gerard
  • 10:42 pm: Chad Ramey, Robby Shelton, Ben Silverman
  • 10:53 pm: Harris English, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim
  • 11:04 pm: Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell
  • 11:15 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger
  • 11:26 pm: Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland
  • 11:37 pm: Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy, Matt Kuchar
  • 11:48 pm: Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Rico Hoey
  • 11:59 pm: Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley
  • 12:10 am: Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins
Hole 10

  • 5:30 pm: Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner
  • 5:41 pm: Corey Pavin, Eric Cole, Chandler Phillips
  • 5:52 pm: Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles, Danny Walker
  • 6:03 pm: Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy
  • 6:14 pm: Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia
  • 6:25 pm: Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 6:36 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 6:47 pm: Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Tom Hoge
  • 6:58 pm: Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley
  • 7:09 pm: Isaiah Salinda, Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber
  • 7:20 pm: Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul, John Pak
  • 10:20 pm: Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Sami Valimaki
  • 10:31 pm: Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, Chan Kim
  • 10:42 pm: Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley
  • 10:53 pm: Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup
  • 11:04 pm: Nico Echavarria, Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson
  • 11:15 pm: Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam
  • 11:26 pm: Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Peter Malnati
  • 11:37 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker
  • 11:48 pm: David Frost, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu
  • 11:59 pm: Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford
  • 12:10 am: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Steven Fisk
