Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour is hosting the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 this week. The first event after the PGA Championship will start on Thursday, May 22, at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ad

Since the Charles Schwab Challenge is being played just a few days after the second major of the season, it will have fewer top names. However, a lot of notable players will still be in action at Colonial. This week's event will feature 135 players competing for the $9,500,000 purse.

The opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge will begin on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET. Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, and Hayden Buckley will start from the first hole, while Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, and Mac Meissner will tee off from the 10th hole.

Ad

Trending

Tee times for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1, explored

Here's a look at the tee times for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, round 1 (all times ET):

Hole 1

5:30 pm: Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley

5:41 pm: Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid

5:52 pm: Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Aldrich Potgieter

6:03 pm: Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List

6:14 pm: Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp, Emiliano Grillo

6:25 pm: Kevin Yu, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6:36 pm: Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson

6:47 pm: Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace, Charley Hoffman

6:58 pm: Kevin Kisner, Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman

7:09 pm: Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg

7:20 pm: William Mouw, Taylor Dickson, Blades Brown

7:31 pm: Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan III, Michael Block

10:20 pm: Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn

10:31 pm: Doug Ghim, Victor Perez, Ryan Gerard

10:42 pm: Chad Ramey, Robby Shelton, Ben Silverman

10:53 pm: Harris English, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim

11:04 pm: Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell

11:15 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger

11:26 pm: Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland

11:37 pm: Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy, Matt Kuchar

11:48 pm: Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Rico Hoey

11:59 pm: Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley

12:10 am: Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins

Ad

Hole 10

5:30 pm: Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner

5:41 pm: Corey Pavin, Eric Cole, Chandler Phillips

5:52 pm: Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles, Danny Walker

6:03 pm: Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy

6:14 pm: Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia

6:25 pm: Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

6:36 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes

6:47 pm: Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Tom Hoge

6:58 pm: Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley

7:09 pm: Isaiah Salinda, Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber

7:20 pm: Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul, John Pak

10:20 pm: Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Sami Valimaki

10:31 pm: Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, Chan Kim

10:42 pm: Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

10:53 pm: Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup

11:04 pm: Nico Echavarria, Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson

11:15 pm: Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam

11:26 pm: Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Peter Malnati

11:37 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker

11:48 pm: David Frost, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu

11:59 pm: Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford

12:10 am: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Steven Fisk

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More