Charles Schwab Challenge Day 4 weather: Will Sunday winds shake up the leaderboard?

The Charles Schwab Challenge is over with three days of competition, and the fourth round will take place on Sunday. The wind speed in the daytime will remain South at 22 km/h with sun and hot clouds, according to AccuWeather. It will be breezy in the afternoon, and the temperature will be 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit. Here's the full list of weather details.

Daytime Weather at the Charles Schwab Challenge:

Temperature: 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit

Max UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

AccuLumen Brightness Index: 7 (Bright)

Wind: S at 22 km/h

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 6%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 53%

The temperature at night will be 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be South at 19 km/h. Here are the weather details for the nighttime at the Charles Schwab Challenge:

Temperature: 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: S at 19 km/h

Wind Gusts: 48 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 98%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 59%

Precipitation: 17.8 mm

Rain: 17.8 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 4

Hours of Rain: 4

Cloud Cover: 79%

What are the fourth-day tee times for the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Leaders Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid, along with third-placed Rickie Fowler, will tee off at 12:50 pm. Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey, and Taylor Moore will play the fourth round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at 8 am. Following them, Erik van Rooyen, Hayden Springer, and Will Chandler will start at 8:11 am. Here's the list of tee times for the fourth round of the Charles Schwab Challenge ( all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. ET — Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey, and Taylor Moore

8:11 a.m. ET — Erik van Rooyen, Hayden Springer, and Will Chandler

8:22 a.m. ET — Austin Eckroat, Ryan Gerard, and Ben Silverman

8:33 a.m. ET — Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy, and Frankie Capan III

8:44 a.m. ET — Harris English, Matt Kuchar, and Victor Perez

8:55 a.m. ET — Thorbjorn Olesen, Henrik Norlander, and Beau Hossler

9:06 a.m. ET — Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas, and Lee Hodges

9:17 a.m. ET — Patrick Rodgers, Steven Fisk, and Tom Kim

9:33 a.m. ET — Nico Echavarria, Jesper Svensson, and Jeremy Paul

9:44 a.m. ET — Gary Woodland, Max Greyserman, and Seamus Power

9:55 a.m. ET — Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, and Kevin Roy

10:06 a.m. ET — Harry Higgs, Mac Meissner, and Sam Stevens

10:17 a.m. ET — Carson Young, Doug Ghim, and Chris Gotterup

10:28 a.m. ET — Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard, and Andrew Putnam

10:39 a.m. ET — Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley, and Peter Malnati

10:55 a.m. ET — J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, and Luke List

11:06 a.m. ET — Matt Wallace, Quade Cummins, and Jackson Suber

11:17 a.m. ET — Brian Harman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim

11:28 a.m. ET — Aldrich Potgieter, Pierceson Coody, and Harry Hall

11:39 a.m. ET — Ricky Castillo, Hideki Matsuyama, and Kris Ventura

11:50 a.m. ET — Ryo Hisatsune, John Pak, and Eric Cole

12:06 p.m. ET — J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, and Tommy Fleetwood

12:17 p.m. ET — Lucas Glover, Karl Vilips, and Bud Cauley

12:28 p.m. ET — Scottie Scheffler, Andrew Novak, and Kurt Kitayama

12:39 p.m. ET — Robert MacIntyre, Nick Hardy, and Akshay Bhatia

12:50 p.m. ET — Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, and Rickie Fowler

