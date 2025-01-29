Charley Hull adds energy drinks brand to her sponsors list

Charley Hull has added another sponsor to her list. One of the most well-known LPGA Tour golfers, Hull has a long list of big brands backing her. Now, she's got Rockstar Energy, a company owned by PepsiCo, under her sponsorship umbrella, too.

Trending

Rockstar posted the news to Instagram, writing:

"It’s official! Join us in welcoming golf star Charley Hull to our elite roster of Rockstar Energy athletes! Charley embodies the Rockstar Energy spirit – pushing boundaries, breaking norms, and inspiring others to do the same. We’re thrilled to partner to keep the focus sharp and the energy on point, on and off the course. Stay tuned for what we have coming!"

Hull has a number of sponsors, including Malbon Golf, Boxto Golf, Arccos, TaylorMade, Titleist, and Nobu Hotels. She is also endorsed by Drink Mojo and Hachiko Financial as well. Now, Rockstar Energy can be added to the list.

The English golfer has made a name for herself in pro golf, becoming one of the best in the world ranked 10th presently and a fan favorite on social media.

Charley Hull rips "Karens" on Instagram

Charley Hull got a number of questions from fans about a wide variety of topics. She decided to post her answers to all of them on her Instagram stories she shared a couple of days ago.

Charley Hull addressed her smoking (Image via Imagn)

The since-expired Instagram story had a long paragraph from Hull. She said that people asked why she's always running and not doing golf-specific training. She wrote via Golf Magic:

"Golf training is boring I have no interest in that at all but the training and weights I do help my golf. I love running as a hobby and for my fitness and my mind. The more fitter you are the less jet lag you get and the more stamina you have 100%. You will get injured: no because I do all my recovery, ice bath compression boots, physio and massage."

Hull also wrote she "hates" being a "slob," which is why she likes staying in good shape even if running doesn't necessarily translate to the golf course. She added:

"I love always being on the go living life in the fast lane. Sleep is key though I get about 10-11 hours a night of sleep but I also can survive for 4/5 hours of sleep no problem."

Hull also addressed her smoking, saying it's "the only bad thing" she engages in. She added that she eats healthy food, doesn't drink besides two or three times a year, and stays in good shape.

She offered one final message:

"Here's to you all you Karen's out there."

Hull will hope for a strong 2025 season on the golf course, having ended her 2024 by winning the Aramco Team Series – Riyadh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback