Charley Hull announces exciting new collaboration with golf equipment brand 

Charley Hull, who signed an equipment deal with TaylorMade Golf in 2022, continues to compete with a full bag of the brand’s clubs and the TP5x golf ball in 2025.Charley Hull recently made things more interesting and exciting for her fans. She has announced an exciting giveaway for her fans and followers. Collaborating with TaylorMade, the LPGA star took to her official Instagram account and posted two pictures. One of her with the TaylorMade Clubs, and the other with just the clubs. In the caption, she wrote:&quot;I’m partnering up with #TeamTaylorMade to give one of you the chance to forge your way around the course. If you’d like to WIN a set of the all-new #MG5Wedges, make sure you’re following myself and @taylormade_tour and drop a comment below. Good luck! ✌️ TaylorMade will pick a winner on 21st August.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince joining forces with TaylorMade, Hull has relied on the Stealth Plus driver and fairway wood, P7MB irons, MG3 wedges, a TP Hydro Blast Soto putter, and the TP5x ball. Over the past three years, she has remained committed to the setup, using it across major tournaments and tour events without switching to other brands. Her continued use of TaylorMade equipment reflects the lasting success of the partnership.How has Charley Hull's 2025 season been so far?Charley Hull’s 2025 LPGA season has included a mix of steady performances, notable top finishes, and appearances in key championships. She began the year at the Founders Cup in Bradenton, opening with a strong first round and finishing inside the top 20.A week later, she secured a tie for fourth at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, earning one of her highest early-season payouts. Hull maintained form with an 11th-place tie at the Ford Championship in Arizona before missing the cut at The Chevron Championship, the first major of the season. She rebounded with four consecutive made cuts, including a tie for 12th at the U.S. Women’s Open and another tie for 12th at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Midseason saw a withdrawal from The Amundi Evian Championship, but she returned at the Women’s Scottish Open to claim a tie for 21st.Charley Hull's standout performance came at the AIG Women’s Open, where she finished runner-up after four consistent rounds, earning her largest prize of the year. The following is a tournament-by-tournament overview of Hull’s 2025 results, including her finishing position and prize money at each event.Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands: T19, $23,210HSBC Women’s World Championship: T4, $104,318Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass: T11, $41,138The Chevron Championship: Missed Cut, --Black Desert Championship: T40, $14,710MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: T32, $17,540U.S. Women’s Open pres. by Ally: T12, $229,198KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T12, $170,561The Amundi Evian Championship: Withdrawn, --ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open: T21, $24,430AIG Women’s Open: T2, $772,391