Charley Hull announces an exciting Ryder Cup giveaway for the golf fans ahead of KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Charley Hull wants some lucky fan to enjoy the Ryder Cup. The men's golf international tournament that pits the United States versus Europe is going to be in New York, and a follower of Hull's could win a trip.

Ad

The Ryder Cup does not involve female golfers. Their equivalent is the Solheim Cup, which is not going to happen this year. Still, Hull wants to promote the international competition and announced a giveaway on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Hull is calling this the "giveaway of a lifetime," and it includes:

Tickets to see everything on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Four nights of lodging at a four-star hotel right in Manhattan

Sponsored travel to Bethpage Black on The Ryder Cup Express Train to "witness history being made at the biggest tournament in golf"

Fans who want to enter must click the link in her Instagram story and follow the Golf Holidays Direct account on the social media platform. This comes not long before the Englishwoman is set to appear in the KMPG Women's PGA Championship.

Ad

Hull has been a consistent performer for her country in the Solheim Cup since 2013, so she's intimately familiar with the international game and wants someone to get the chance to experience that up close and personal this fall.

Who's going to play in the Ryder Cup?

While it doesn't always matter to fans who is going to play in the Ryder Cup since it's a competition that stands on its own, the players involved are important to both sides.

Ad

The list is ever-changing, especially when players win or perform well at PGA Tour or DP World Tour events. For example, JJ Spaun's US Open win vaulted him firmly into a qualifying spot.

JJ Spaun is a qualifier for the Ryder Cup (Image via Imagn)

For the Americans, Scottie Scheffler leads. He's followed by Xander Schauffele, Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa. If the period ended today, those six would automatically qualify.

Ad

Those on the outside will have to rely on Captain Keegan Bradley's choices. They include Russell Henley, Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Sam Burns, and others.

On the European side, Rory McIlroy has dominated his way to the top spot and is all but guaranteed to make it. He's followed by Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, and Rasmus Hojgaard.

These players will need to be picked by Luke Donald: Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Matt Wallace, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Detry, and others.

There's still time to move around, but the clock is ticking. Those on the outside of the top six will need to win or perform well in tournaments to get more points and secure a spot; otherwise, they'll have to hope that their captain makes them one of the six picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More