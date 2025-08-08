Charley Hull beats Carlota Ciganda in the "Bell Game" ahead of PIF London Championship

Charley Hull may not have won a title on the course this year, but she did come out on top in a fun off-course challenge. Ahead of the PIF London Championship, Hull faced fellow LPGA star Carlota Ciganda in a light-hearted quiz called the “Bell Game.”The two pros stood with a bell in front of them and were asked a series of questions. Whoever knew the answer had to press the bell first.Ciganda got off to a strong start by correctly answering the first question by identifying who the Lionesses beat in the final of the recent Euros. Charley Hull bounced back with the right answer to the next one: the host country of the 2026 Solheim Cup (The Netherlands).When asked to name three Harry Potter characters, Hull managed two, while Ciganda didn’t attempt an answer. The next question was to spell &quot;Centurion Club&quot; backwards. Hull skipped it, while Ciganda tried but got it wrong.Charley Hull took the lead from there, answering questions about three traditional English dishes and two famous London landmarks correctly. In the final round, she correctly named the winner at Centurion from last season and secured the win.The video was shared by @pifglobalseries on Instagram with the caption:“Charley comes out on top in episode two of the Bell Game🔔” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharley Hull recently posted her best finish of the season at the AIG Women’s Open, tying for second at nine under par.How did Charley Hull play in the 2025 season so far?Charley Hull, currently ranked 10th in the Rolex Rankings and 25th in the Race to CME Globe, has made 12 LPGA starts this season. While she hasn't secured a win yet, she has posted two top-10 finishes and missed the cut twice.Here’s a look at her results so far in 2025:AIG Women's Open (Jul 24): Tied-2nd, 9-underISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open (Jul 10): Tied-21st, 5-underThe Amundi Evian Championship (Jun 19): Withdrew, even parKPMG Women's PGA Championship (May 29): Tied-12th, 5-overU.S. Women's Open presented by Ally (May 22): Tied-12th, 1-underMexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba (May 1): Tied-32nd, 1-overBlack Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion (Apr 24): Tied-40th, 8-underThe Chevron Championship (Apr 2): Missed cut, 4-overT-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (Mar 27): Tied-28th, 25-underFord Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (Feb 27): Tied-11th, 17-underHSBC Women's World Championship (Feb 6): Tied-4th, 7-underFounders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: Tied-19th, 8-underStatistically, Charley Hull has had a steady season. She holds a scoring average of 70.71 across 41 rounds played. Hull has made 150 birdies and 1 eagle this year. Her average driving distance stands at 271 yards, and she has hit 71.20% of greens in regulation. So far, she has earned $1,413,152 in official money.