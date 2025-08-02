"Charley Hull can do anything but win" - Fans react to the 29-YO golfer nearly taking out Minjee Lee

Charley Hull caused quite a stir during the third round of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl on Saturday, August 2. The 29-year-old English golfer sent a wayward drive that came dangerously close to hitting fellow pro Minjee Lee, triggering hilarious reactions from the fans online.Lee was getting ready to tee off when Hull’s ball suddenly landed in her tee box. The crowd gasped as the ball rolled in just inches away from Lee. A clip of the moment, reshared by NUCLR GOLF on X, showed Lee’s shocked expression as she looked around to see where the shot came from. The caption of the post read:&quot;🚨🏌️😬 #WATCH - Charley Hull's wayward drive just misses Minjee Lee who was about to tee off. 😲 @CharleyLegion.&quot;After watching the video, fans online shared their mixed reaction in the comment section. One of them even trolled Hull, writing:&quot;Charley can do anything but win!&quot;Another fan commented:&quot;That was a close shave for minjee.&quot;One fan sarcastically wrote:&quot;anyone can hit it long&amp; straight nowadays.&quot;A fan humorously commented:&quot;Get a do over if a launched golf ball hits you during your swing?&quot;One fan wrote:&quot;Charley Hull nearly wiped out Minjee…My brain: don’t laugh, don’t laugh… minge… damn it.😵‍💫⛳&quot;Another one wrote:&quot;That was close😲&quot;Image via X post- @NUCLR GOLFImage via X Post-@NUCLRA screenshot of comments on NUCLR Golf's X post - Image via X@NUCLR GOLFAt the 2025 AIG Women's Open, Charley Hull started with rounds of 73 and 71. She is currently holding the third place at 7-under par overall after 13 holes in the live reporting of the third round.Meanwhile, Minjee Lee wrapped up her third round at the AIG Women’s Open with a 4-under par. That brings her total to 2-under for the tournament, and she is currently tied for 20th. The Australian golfer has a very small shot at the title but Hull remains in the contention. Let's look at Charley Hull's performance at the 2025 AIG Women's Open so far after two rounds.Charley Hull's Round 1 and 2 performance at the AIG Women's OpenCharley Hull, meanwhile, came into the tournament with high expectations and a lot of support from fans. But her opening rounds didn’t quite go as planned. In Round 1, she had a rough start with a double bogey on the second hole and a bogey on the third.Things improved when she made four birdies in a row on holes 6 through 9. On the back nine, she added birdies on 11 and 18 but also gave away strokes with four bogeys between holes 14 and 17. She finished the opening day at 1-over par.In her second round, Hull started on the back nine. She made birdies on holes 4 and 6 but dropped shots on 3 and 7. On the front nine, she made a bogey on 10 but recovered with birdies on 13 and 18. She finished the round at 1-under par, bringing her overall score to even par.