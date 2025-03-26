Charley Hull celebrates as she sets a new record after bleeding through her feet

Charley Hull was working hard this morning. The English golfer was running at a rapid pace during her training session on the treadmill, so much so that she bled through her shoes and set a personal record.

She shared an update to her Instagram story where she revealed that she ran an impressive 6.2 miles (or roughly a 10km race) in 53:22 mins, which was a personal best.

Charley Hull provided an update on her record 10k run this morning (Instagram/charley.hull)

Her subsequent stories told a tale of how difficult it was to get that personal record. She shared a snap of a bloody foot, with her white sock stained red near her toes from all the running. The golfer added another update later that the blood had seeped through her sock and through her shoe as well.

She said:

"Ouch tho. Bled through shoe. No pain no gain."

Charley Hull showed off her daunting workout from Wednesday (Instagram/charley.hull)

One more story showed all the impressive work that the Englishwoman had done, including the 10k run in under 54 minutes. She also did four rounds of a 27.5 kg barbell press, 10 seated shoulder presses at 22 lbs, single arm bent-over rowing at 15 kg, 12 kettlebell swings at up to 18 kg and 12 press-ups at 35 lbs.

Charley Hull isn't retiring any time soon

A few weeks ago, a reporter asked Charley Hull about retirement. She revealed that an article had speculated that the English golfer might be contemplating stepping down. She is 29 and has been a pro golfer since 2013.

Charley Hull isn't retiring soon (Image via Imagn)

Despite that, Hull adamantly believes the report couldn't have been about her. Maybe Lexi Thompson, who did step down from full-time golf, but not her. Via Golf.com, she said:

“I don’t think that’s about me, surely. Lexi is retiring but not me. Definitely not me. I’ll play golf until I’m on my deathbed.”

Lydia Ko, however, had a very different reaction to a similar question. The 27-year-old said she's not sure she'll even play to age 30:

"Soon turning 28. I’m just trying to honestly take it day by day. My schedule has changed. I’ve gone from thinking I was going to play ten, 15 events this year to now playing over 20. And then also kind of reassessing during the middle of the season where I am with my energy levels [and thinking] am I going to play more or less?"

Ko said the question of retirement is well down the road, and she admits that it doesn't get easier as she gets older. She knows what to expect from the sport, but she said she's no longer able to handle how it all builds up.

“I’m obviously very grateful for everything that I’ve gotten through the sport, and I want to play the best golf while I’m still playing, and that’s obviously the biggest goal for me right now.”

Charley Hull won't be retiring any time soon, but her LPGA Tour counterpart might.

