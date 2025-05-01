Charley Hull channels Rory McIlroy’s Masters mentality amid three-year LPGA title drought: "It’s a rollercoaster ride"

Charley Hull recently spoke about taking a page from Rory McIlroy's Masters grit. She said that one has to keep digging and never give up on the dream. Her comments came during the pre-event press conference of the LPGA Black Desert Championship.

Charley Hull is in Utah this week for the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025. She arrives after missing the cut at the Chevron Championship last week and is looking for her first win in three years.

On Wednesday, April 30, during the pre-event press conference in Utah, Charley Hull was asked about the importance of fun over being too serious in the game.

"It's not always going to be fun out there," she replied. "You just got to embrace the good and bad days, because it's a rollercoaster ride. Just go out there and keep digging. A bit like McIlroy at the masters. Never give up on your dream, he surely didn't, did he?"

Charley Hull hasn't won on the LPGA Tour since 2022, although she won on the Ladies European Tour last year.

When will Charley Hull tee off at the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025, Round 1?

Charley Hull is grouped with Ruoning Yin and Ayaka Furue for the opening round of the LPGA Black Desert Championship. The trio will tee off on Thursday, May 1, at 1:21 pm local time.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Black Desert Championship 2025:

Hole 1

7:00 am: Kristen Gillman, In Gee Chun, Adela Cernousek

7:11 am: Madison Young, Wichanee Meechai, Narin An

7:22 am: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Lauren Morris, Sophia Popov

7:33 am: Ina Yoon, Gaby Lopez, Pajaree Anannarukarn

7:44 am: A Lim Kim, Benedetta Moresco, Rio Takeda

7:55 am: Miranda Wang, Ariya Jutanugarn, Albane Valenzuela

8:06 am: Esther Henseleit, Amy Yang, Gemma Dryburgh

8:17 am: Moriya Jutanugarn, Miyu Yamashita, Chisato Iwai

8:28 am: Caley McGinty, Polly Mack, Paula Reto

8:39 am: Olivia Cowan, Yani Tseng, Mina Kreiter

8:50 am: Fiona Xu, Mariel Galdiano, Eun-Hee Ji

9:01 am: Sofia Garcia, Jeongeun Lee6, Xiyu Janet Lin

12:15 pm: Weiwei Zhang, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang

12:26 pm: Ali Mulhall, Hinako Shibuno, Kate Smith-Stroh

12:37 pm: Ryann O'Toole, Sung Hyun Park, Emily Kristine Pedersen

12:48 pm: Nasa Hataoka, Anna Nordqvist, Yuri Yoshida

12:59 pm: Chanettee Wannasaen, Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim

1:10 pm: Mao Saigo, Lilia Vu, Brooke M. Henderson

1:21 pm: Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Ayaka Furue

1:32 pm: Hye-Jin Choi, Lindy Duncan, Linn Grant

1:43 pm: Jenny Bae, Yu Liu, Julia Lopez Ramirez

1:54 pm: Jiwon Jeon, Soo Bin Joo, Gurleen Kaur

2:05 pm: Savannah Grewal, Georgia Hall, Lauren Hartlage

2:16 pm: Ana Belac, Celine Borge, Peiyun Chien

Hole 10

7:00 am: Robyn Choi, Heather Lin, Sarah Kemp

7:11 am: Kumkang Park, Hyo Joon Jang, Alexa Pano

7:22 am: Jessica Porvasnik, Azahara Munoz, Brooke Matthews

7:33 am: Maja Stark, Jin Hee Im, Sarah Schmelzel

7:44 am: Patty Tavatanakit, Cassie Porter, Lucy Li

7:55 am: Celine Boutier, Haeran Ryu, Megan Khang

8:06 am: Ingrid Lindblad, Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis

8:17 am: Stephanie Kyriacou, Ashleigh Buhai, Auston Kim

8:28 am: Jenny Coleman, Danielle Kang, Mary Liu

8:39 am: Ssu-Chia Cheng, Bianca Pagdanganan, Ruixin Liu

8:50 am: Haeji Kang, Gigi Stoll, Dani Holmqvist

9:01 am: Karis Davidson, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Cheyenne Knight

12:15 pm: Dewi Weber, Xiaowen Yin, Arpichaya Yubol

12:26 pm: Pornanong Phatlum, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Gabriela Ruffels

12:37 pm: Morgane Metraux, Hira Naveed, Yuna Nishimura

12:48 pm: Cristie Kerr, Minami Katsu, Yan Liu

12:59 pm: Jasmine Suwannapura, Bailey Tardy, Yuka Saso

1:10 pm: Jennifer Kupcho, Mi Hyang Lee, Somi Lee

1:21 pm: Nataliya Guseva, Linnea Strom, Akie Iwai

1:32 pm: Saki Baba, Carlota Ciganda, Manon De Roey

1:43 pm: Grace Kim, Frida Kinhult, Andrea Lee

1:54 pm: Wei-Ling Hsu, Daniela Iacobelli, Caroline Inglis

2:05 pm: Perrine Delacour, Amanda Doherty, Fatima Fernandez Cano

2:16 pm: Brittany Altomare, Aditi Ashok, Christine Wang

