Charley Hull continues hardcore workout, crunches big numbers

Charley Hull has shared her gym workout routine via a story on Instagram. The LPGA and LET Pro updated her 713k Instagram followers with the numbers she crunched at the gym.

Hull stays active on social media where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional moments. She often posts photos of herself working out in the gym, and tags her personal trainer Kate Davey. In the latest story, Hull was seen sporting a fluorescent green gym top and a pair of athletic trousers.

Charley Hull also shared the numbers she achieved:

"Ski thresholds, 5 min warm upjog, 5 x3mins at 2.20-2.25 pace, 40 sec rest between. 5 min cool downjog then as many rounds as possible in 40 mins. 40 boxjumps, 30 db snatch, 20 walking lunges 10-15 kg, 10 burpees (Got 5 rounds in)"

Still taken from Hull's Instagram story/source: @charley.hull on IG

The pro golfer is doing her best to sharpen up her fitness, besides engaging in golf practice sessions.

Charley Hull is spending a long offseason before the 2025 LPGA Tour, so she's trying to utilize it by working on herself. She's a gym goer and shares snaps of herself working out. A week ago, on Jan. 21, Hull posted a series of photos of herself at the gym:

"It's being comfortable with being uncomfortable, as my dad has always told me pain is a weakness of the mind."

Last year, Charley Hull dropped in for a challenging time at the Hyrox Corby Simulation. The pro golfer and social media influencer concluded her Hyrox debut by finishing third. Hyrox Corby congratulated Hull on Instagram:

"Charley Hull smashed her first ever Hyrox Sim with us last year! To come 3rd with a 5 minute penalty was some going. We can't wait to see her back at our sim in the summer. #HyroxCorby #Simulation #Charleyhull #Hyrox"

Where can fans see Charley Hull compete in 2025?

Last year, the British Golfer secured four top-10 finishes in the LPGA Tour, including T5 at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open. She also tied for second place at the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, losing the title to Nelly Korda.

Charley Hull concluded her 2024 season at the CME Group Tour Championship. She tied for 16th on the leaderboard, finishing 11 under par. She's utilizing her offseason to get ready for the 2025 LPGA Tour.

On Tuesday (January 28), Hull shared a short glimpse of her practice session at the Camiral Golf Club.

"@camiral_golfwellness pre season training with my coach, what a place," she posted.

Charley Hull could start her 2025 season by teeing off at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, starting on Jan. 30.

Along with LPGA Tour pros like Korda or Lexi Thompson at the Lake Nona Golf Course, Hull will be aiming for the $2,000,000 prize purse. She has played in the HGV for two years now, and her 2023 performance is a talked-about one.

Fans might also watch Hull in action at this year's ANNIKA. In 2024, she was outperformed by Korda, who won the Belleair tournament by three strokes.

