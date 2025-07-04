Charley Hull credits Irish athletic therapist for last-minute aid at KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Charley Hull is competing in this week's Ladies European Tour (LET) event. Following the conclusion of the first round of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, she thanked her team on Instagram.
Hull thanked a physiotherapist for helping her out at the very last minute with her hip injuries. The golfer posted a video of herself swinging an iron on the Carton House Fairmont's range with the caption:
"Thanks so much to @aurora_health_injury_clinic for flushing me down last minute, sorting my hip out and got me swinging back to normal today. Top bloke can't thank you enough."
Here's a look at the LPGA Tour star's Instagram post:
Charley Hull thanked Colin Fitzpatrick, a renowned physiotherapist based in Offaly, Ireland. After some treatment and exercise to help her hips, she was back to swinging like normal.
How did Charley Hull perform in the first round of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open?
Charley Hull posted a 3-under par 70 score for the opening round of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. She got off to a great start with four birdies in the first five holes.
However, the 29-year-old ran into trouble on the Carton House Fairmont's eighth and ninth holes. Hull carded in bogeys on both the par 4 holes to end the front nine with a 2-under par 35 score.
The last leg of the opening round of the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open saw consistent scoring from the two-time LPGA Tour winner. Two birdies and one bogey produced a 1-under par 35 back nine score.
Charley Hull is tied in the 20th position with four golfers, including Denmark's Cecilie Finne-Ipsen. They are three strokes behind co-leaders Chiara Tamburlini and Blanca Fernandez, who posted incredible rounds of 6-under par 67 each.
Here's a full look at Hull's scorecard for the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open Thurday's round (via LET):
- Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5