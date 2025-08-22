Charley Hull drops 3-word reaction to her Happy Gilmore 2 edit on Instagram

Charley Hull was one of the many professional golfers to have roles in the Happy Gilmore 2 film. She recently had the pleasure of having her own edit of the cult favorite movie as part of a promotion.

Ad

In a recent post on Instagram Stories, she reposted the edit, which was created by Passes, which is a platform for online creators to engage with their fans and followers.

The clip began with Charley Hull smashing a drive off the tee, when it cut to a famous scene of the Happy Gilmore film where the former hockey player made a hole-in-one off the tee.

The hilarious reel had text on screen that read (via Instagram @passes):

Ad

Trending

"She took 'it's all in the hips' way too seriously. She swung into Hollywood."

The viral video was a take on one of Chubbs' most famous quotes to help golfers improve their golf game by using their hips more, including Happy Gilmore himself. Passes' post suggested that Charley Hull took Chubbs' advice so seriously that she made her way onto the big screen.

The LPGA Tour star got a kick out of the hilarious reel. Charley Hull captioned her repost of the clip as (via Instagram @charley.hull):

Ad

"Enjoyed that one @passes."

Here's a look at Charley Hull's reaction to her very own Happy Gilmore edit (via Instagram @charley.hull):

Charley Hull reacts to a Happy Gilmore 2 edit (Image via Instagram @charley.hull)

Charley Hull played the role of Chubbs' son's boss at the mini golf course. She starred in the Happy Gilmore 2 film alongside fellow LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda and PGA Tour sensations Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, among many others.

Ad

How much do Charley Hull's subscriptions on Passes cost?

While fans and fellow golf enthusiasts get to see Charley Hull in action on the golf course and on social media, those who wish to get a bit more of the golfer can do so via the Passes platform.

By gaining subscriptions, fans can access exclusive golf lessons from the Englishwoman along with many other perks like behind-the-scenes content, signed merchandise, and more. They can also be a part of a group chat with the 2 time LPGA Tour winner and also direct message her.

Ad

Her lowest membership tier is called the Driving Range and costs $4.99 per month. This includes one free direct message and access to most of her content.

The Tour Pro membership costs $29.99 per month and includes the same perks as the base subscription, plus four more direct messages and priority replies from the world-class golfer.

Hull's most expensive membership costs a whopping $89.99 per month. Through the Signature Club subscription, fans can message her an unlimited number of times and gain entry to giveaways while also being able to watch her livestreams on the app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More