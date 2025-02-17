Charley Hull drops eye-catching statement describing her life motto

Charley Hull shared her life's motto on Instagram. The LPGA Tour star is quite active on social media, posting her life and fitness updates and sharing relatable memes.

In an Instagram Story, on Monday, Hull posted a black and white vintage photograph of Tom Hardy smoking a cigarette with a text that read:

"If everybody likes you, you have a serious problem."

Above the picture, Hull wrote her belief with a 100 emoji, implying that she agrees with the quote in the picture.

"I don’t live life to please people, I live me life to please meself," she wrote.

Screenshots of Charlie Hull's Instagram Story (Credit: @charlie.hull/Instagram)

Charley Hull is known for her nonchalant charisma and carefree and casual approach. At last year's U.S. Women's Open, she said:

"My friends always say I should have a TV show of what goes on in my life. You think I’ve got a lot of personality on the golf course? You should see what my life is like at home! I'm just me. You don’t know what’s coming out my mouth next. I don’t know what’s coming out my mouth next … I’m not going to change for the world. I just be me. People either like it or lump it."

Hull is often likened to PGA Tour veteran John Daly for her smoking on the course. However, she has often said that she doesn't like smoking. Talking about this, she wrote on her Instagram, via Bunkered:

"It's the only bad thing I do! I don’t eat hardly unhealthy I eat super clean I never drink (alcohol) probs 2/3 times a year max. I got all my drinking out the way when I was 18/19 (good times)!"

In a recent interview at PIF Saudi Ladies International, Hull was asked about her 2025 goal. She said that she wishes to reduce her timings in 5km run by six minutes from 26 minutes to 20. She has also called golf training "boring." Explaining it, she wrote on Instagram:

"People are asking why I run so much and why I don’t do golf specific training.

"1. golf training is boring I have no interest in that at all but the training & weights I do help my golf. 2. I love running as a hobby and for my fitness and my mind. The more fitter you are the less jet lag you get and the more stamina you have."

Charley Hull turned professional in 2013 and has seven wins including two on the LPGA Tour.

How has Charley Hull performed in 2025 so far?

Charley Hull has competed in two tournaments so far in 2025. Her first tournament was the Founders Cup pres. by the U.S. Virgin Islands at the beginning of February on the LPGA Tour. She scored 68, 72, 66 and 70 in four rounds and tied for 19th. She won a prize money of $23,210.

Hull played her second tournament on the LET Tour at PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club. She tied for eighth with a score of 9-under and took home $99,282.38.

Charley Hull is expected to compete next in the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore from February 27 to March 2, 2025.

