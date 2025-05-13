Charley Hull drops to her lowest ranking in seven months ahead of US Women's Open

Charley Hull didn't compete in the Mizuho Americas Open 2025, and as a result, her rankings dropped further. As per the latest update, she has slipped to one spot further in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings.

As of May 12, Charley Hull was ranked 15th, which is her worst ranking since October. Earlier this year, she had entered the top 10, but she slipped out last month after missing the cut at the Chevron Championship.

Hull was last seen competing at the Black Desert Championship, where she tied for 40th. Speaking of the season, the English star has had an underwhelming run so far and has posted just one top 10 in six starts.

Latest women's golf rankings feat. Charley Hull explored

As per the latest ranking update, Nelly Korda holds the top spot, while Jeeno Thitikul has strengthened her position at No. 2 following her win at Liberty National. She is followed by Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, and Haeran Ryu.

Lilia Vu, Hyojoo Kim, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko, and Lauren Coughlin are the remaining names in the top 10 rankings.

Here's a look at the latest Rolex women's golf rankings (as of May 12):

Nelly Korda (USA): 10.62 Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 8.83 Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.75 Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.68 Haeran Ryu (KOR): 5.03 Lilia Vu (USA): 4.90 Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.66 Hannah Green (AUS): 4.64 Jin Young Ko (KOR): 4.33 Lauren Coughlin (USA): 4.25 Angel Yin (USA): 4.17 Celine Boutier (FRA): 4.14 Ayaka Furue (JPN): 4.07 Mao Saigo (JPN): 3.99 Charley Hull (ENG): 3.72 Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.57 Rio Takeda (JPN): 3.55 Yealimi Noh (USA): 3.21 Amy Yang (KOR): 3.19 Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.11 Minjee Lee (AUS): 3.06 Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.05 Akie Iwai (JPN): 2.95 Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.78 Megan Khang (USA): 2.66 Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.63 Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.61 Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 2.55 A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.53 Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.52 Rose Zhang (USA): 2.50 Yuka Saso (JPN): 2.48 Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.48 Ally Ewing (USA): 2.44 Maja Stark (SWE): 2.41 Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.35 Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.35 Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.34 Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.30 Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.30 Linn Grant (SWE): 2.26 Andrea Lee (USA): 2.19 Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.18 Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 2.14 Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.08 Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.07 Xiyu Lin (CHN): 2.06 Sarah Schmelzel (USA): 1.95 Lindy Duncan (USA): 1.94 Jiyoung Park (KOR): 1.92

