Charley Hull enjoys her meal at the ‘most amazing’ hotel after swing practice ahead of Mexico Riviera Mayakoba Open 

Charley Hull is working towards the Mexico Riviera Mayakoba Open, where she will attempt to win her first event of the 2025 campaign. She's finished in the top 10 just once this year, but she's been hard at work to try and get better.

Part of that includes rest and good nutrition, which she appears to be getting at her hotel in Mexico. In fact, everything there is so good, she couldn't resist posting the meal and shouting out her accommodations on Instagram.

Charley Hull shared a look at her meal ahead of swing practice (Instagram/charley.hull)

In the photo of her chips, salsa and guacamole meal, she said:

"Most amazing hotel this week. Thank you for having me!"

The other part is practice, which Hull is no stranger to. She's often seen on her Instagram story taking swings and putting in the extra work on the course. Today was no different.

Charley Hull got in some swing practice in Mexico (Instagram/charley.hull)

Just 15 minutes before she posted the look at her meal, the English golfer was seen on the golf course getting in some practice ahead of Thursday's tee time. She was decked out in an orange skirt, white shoes, white hat and an off-white shirt.

Charley Hull shares insights with fellow golfer

Both Mel Reid and Charley Hull are on the LPGA Tour, which means they share plenty in common. One such thing is an obvious love for the sport of golf, and Hull even went so far as to detail why to Reid.

Charley Hull loves golf more than most (Image via Imagn)

She said via Golf Monthly:

"I just love my fitness, it's my hobby, I just think it's the best thing ever, it's good for your mind. The whole setup I've got at home, I've got my golf simulator, got my whole gym, it's just like my happy place."

Hull added:

"I just love playing golf, it's so fun. I prefer playing golf at home with my friends than I do on tour - I just love golf for golf, not just for making money and stuff. I just try and balance it out at home - I gym, I golf, I just wish there were more hours left in the day."

Charley Hull spends a lot of time either on the course or preparing to get on it, but she wouldn't have it any other way. She just loves golf more than anything else.

