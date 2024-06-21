Charley Hull enters KPMG Women’s PGA Championship top 5 despite airport delay and stomach cramps

Charley Hull finished the KPMG Women's PGA Championship opening round on a high note despite facing airport delays and stomach cramps. She is currently tied for fourth at 2-under.

On Thursday, June 20, Hull carded a 2-under 70 and was two strokes behind the leader, Lexi Thompson. She made a bogey on the sixth hole but recovered well with three birdies on the remaining holes.

Charley Hull arrived at Sahalee Country Club on Monday, June 17, but her clubs didn't arrive until Wednesday, June 19, leaving her with only one day for practice. During the post-round interview, she reflected on the series of events over the last few days. She said, as per ASAP Sports:

"At US Open I flew out on the Sunday and I always try and get in as late as possible, but US Open my coach came out and we thought we would do a bit more extra prep, and I thought like I was ready by Tuesday afternoon, so I didn't want to make that mistake coming out here."

"I got last flight out Monday night, got here Monday night, and then my clubs didn't come, so I didn't get to see the golf course until yesterday."

Charley Hull then faced bad stomach cramps on Wednesday but still practiced the 18 holes, which was unusual of her. However, thankfully, she felt better ahead of the first round and did well to finish the day in the top 5.

"I felt like I played pretty well out there," she said while reflecting on her game. "Hit it pretty well. Pulled my hip out with like three holes to go, so I need to get some physio because it was affecting my swing. Hopefully they can sort it out for me."

When will Charley Hull tee off at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Friday?

Charley Hull is grouped with Leona Maguire and Ayaka Furue for the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The trio will tee off on Friday, June 21, at 1:39 pm ET from the first hole at Sahalee Country Club.

The second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will start at 7 am ET. Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, and Weiwei Zhang will be the first trio to tee off on Friday from the first hole. Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, and Brittany Lincicome will begin their round from the tenth tee at 7:05 am ET.

Lexi Thompson has a one-stroke lead over Nelly Korda after she fired a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. For the uninitiated, this will be her last appearance here, as she is set to retire by the end of this season.