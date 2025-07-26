Charley Hull expresses doing something ‘totally different’ from her ‘day job’ as she poses with Happy Gilmore star

Charley Hull is currently teeing it up at Dundonald Links in the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, marking her 11th start of the 2025 LPGA Tour season. While she continues to search for her first win since the 2022 Ascendant LPGA, the English golfer is also stepping into a new role, this time on the big screen.Hull makes a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, playing herself alongside other professional golfers like Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and John Daly. The long-awaited sequel, starring Adam Sandler, was shot in 2024 and released on July 25, 2025, on Netflix.On Saturday, Hull took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from her time filming with Sandler. One showed her posing with the actor, and another featured her holding a hockey stick in front of a sign that read &quot;Big Charley's Mini Golf.&quot;&quot;Happy Gilmore 2 is out now on @netflix ⛳️It was such an honour to be part of this film and try something totally different to my day job 😀 @adamsandler thank you for making it such a fun and memorable experience,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile promoting her film debut, Charley Hull continues to have a mixed 2025 season. She began the year with a T19 at the Founders Cup, followed by a T4 finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and a T11 at the Ford Championship. She then finished T28 at the T-Mobile Match Play and missed the cut at the Chevron Championship.Her recent results include a T40 at the Black Desert Championship, T32 at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, and back-to-back T12 finishes at the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Most recently, she withdrew from the Amundi Evian Championship. As of now, Charley Hull is ranked 19th in the Rolex Rankings and sits 45th in the Race to CME Globe.How is Charley Hull performing at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open?Charley Hull is currently tied for 27th at 4-under after three rounds at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. She opened the tournament on Thursday with a 1-under 71. Hull made three birdies and one bogey on the front nine, finishing it in 34 strokes. On the back nine, she added two more bogeys and one birdie, closing the round in 37 strokes.In the second round on Friday, starting from the 10th tee, Charley Hull carded one birdie and two bogeys on the back nine (37 strokes). On the front nine, she posted two birdies and two bogeys, completing it in 36 strokes. Her total for the day was 73, 1 over par.Saturday marked her best round of the week. She began with back-to-back bogeys on the 1st and 2nd (both par 4s), but responded with a birdie on the par-5 5th to go out in 37 strokes. On the back nine, she caught momentum, carding five birdies and finishing in 31 strokes. Hull closed the round with a 68, 4-under par.She heads into Sunday’s final round looking to improve her position on the leaderboard.