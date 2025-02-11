Charley Hull flexes LPGA's impressive pace of play while PGA Tour continues to struggle

Charley Hull flaunted the impressive pace of play of the recently concluded LPGA Tour event. She competed at last week's Founders Cup. On February 10, she took to her Instagram story to share a post revealing the stats of the tournament.

The English golfer reshared Golf Digest's post on her social media story about the pace of play at the Founders Cup. The average playtime for all four rounds of the LPGA Tour event was around 3-4 hours.

The pace of play has been the talk of the town, and even the PGA Tour is trying its best to tackle the problem.

Charley Hull, however, has been pretty vocal about her opinion on the pace of play. In November 2024, she even suggested removing players for slow play from the LPGA Tour. She said, via The Guardian:

“It’s ridiculous. I feel sorry for the fans how slow it is out there. We were out there for five hours and 40 minutes in round three. We play in a four ball at home on a hard golf course and we’re round in three and a half, four hours. It is pretty crazy.”

The Founders Cup 2025 had a good pace of play, and Hull took to her social media account to praise it.

Charley Hull shares her experience of playing at the Founders Cup 2025

Charley Hull started her 2025 campaign on the LPGA Tour at the Founders Cup. She had a decent start to the season, and following the completion of the tournament, she took to her Instagram account to share her experience of playing at the Founders Cup.

Hull posted a picture of herself in a white polo T-shirt with a white cap along with the caption:

"Big thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers & the fans this week. Steady week to start the season. T19 couldn’t get the putter hot today. Next stop ⏭️ Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 ⛳️ @pifsaudiladiesinternational."

Charley Hull started her campaign at the Founders Cup 2025 with a round of 68. She, however, struggled in the second round and played a round of 72 but later bounced back with a round of 66. She played the final round of 70 and finished in a tie for 19th place. Yealimi Noh won the LPGA Tour event by registering a four-stroke win over Jin Young Ko.

Nelly Korda also competed in the tournament, and after posting four rounds of 68, 68, 65, and 71, she finished with a total of 13-under. She settled in a tie for seventh place with Celine Boutier and Minami Katsu.

