Charley Hull gets candid about 'not work' golf during Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull got candid about seeing golf not as a chore at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Hull finished playing the second round of the tournament on Friday, and after the event, she joined the post-tournament press conference at the TPC River's Bend.In the interview, Hull was asked to shed light on her performance over the weekend after she finished in second place in Houston last week and has been playing excellently lately. In response, the golfer said ( via ASAP Sports):“I love it. I just love being on the golf course. I just enjoy playing golf will. It's not a chore to me. It's not work. It's just out there loving life, and I can't wait to make so the birdies over the weekend…I actually like tore it. Like when I fell down I heard a pop and I thought I broke my ankle. And then got an MRI and I told the surgeon, and he was like, yeah, you heard it completely snap. I was like, oh, that's kind of freaky. It's actually hurting a little bit today because it's my second week on the trot, but I'm getting there.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharley Hull continued about her performance in the same presser. Her words were:“ I just played pretty steady from the get go. I hit it pretty decently and took advantage of some good birdie holes and hit it close and holed some good putts. Like they're very gettable, but there is a lot of birdie holes out there and tricky holes at the same time. You just got to be patient and be aggressive at the same time and just hole some putts…will make dinner taste a little better tonight, some salmon and sweet potatoes and asparagus.”She further mentioned that she was looking forward to some good sleep and had to play two more rounds on Saturday and Sunday before she flew home.How did Charley Hull and the top 5 golfers perform at the Kroger Queen City Championship?Charley Hull finished at T2 after two rounds of the Kroger Queen City Championship and scored 11 under in total. Hull scored 68 in the first round of the tournament with no birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. She also shot 65 in the second round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine, along with an eagle.The tournament is led by Chanettee Wannasaen, whose total score stands at 13 under. Jeeno Thitikul is tied for second place with Charley Hull and Olivia Cowan after shooting 11 under after two rounds.The fifth place is acquired by Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim, and Gigi Stoll, after scoring 10 under par each. These golfers will play the third round of the tournament on Saturday.