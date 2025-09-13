  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Charley Hull gets candid about 'not work' golf during Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull gets candid about 'not work' golf during Kroger Queen City Championship

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Sep 13, 2025 06:20 GMT
LPGA: U.S. Women
Charley Hull - Source: Imagn library

Charley Hull got candid about seeing golf not as a chore at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Hull finished playing the second round of the tournament on Friday, and after the event, she joined the post-tournament press conference at the TPC River's Bend.

Ad

In the interview, Hull was asked to shed light on her performance over the weekend after she finished in second place in Houston last week and has been playing excellently lately. In response, the golfer said ( via ASAP Sports):

“I love it. I just love being on the golf course. I just enjoy playing golf will. It's not a chore to me. It's not work. It's just out there loving life, and I can't wait to make so the birdies over the weekend…I actually like tore it. Like when I fell down I heard a pop and I thought I broke my ankle. And then got an MRI and I told the surgeon, and he was like, yeah, you heard it completely snap. I was like, oh, that's kind of freaky. It's actually hurting a little bit today because it's my second week on the trot, but I'm getting there.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Charley Hull continued about her performance in the same presser. Her words were:

“ I just played pretty steady from the get go. I hit it pretty decently and took advantage of some good birdie holes and hit it close and holed some good putts. Like they're very gettable, but there is a lot of birdie holes out there and tricky holes at the same time. You just got to be patient and be aggressive at the same time and just hole some putts…will make dinner taste a little better tonight, some salmon and sweet potatoes and asparagus.”
Ad

She further mentioned that she was looking forward to some good sleep and had to play two more rounds on Saturday and Sunday before she flew home.

How did Charley Hull and the top 5 golfers perform at the Kroger Queen City Championship?

Charley Hull finished at T2 after two rounds of the Kroger Queen City Championship and scored 11 under in total. Hull scored 68 in the first round of the tournament with no birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. She also shot 65 in the second round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine, along with an eagle.

Ad

The tournament is led by Chanettee Wannasaen, whose total score stands at 13 under. Jeeno Thitikul is tied for second place with Charley Hull and Olivia Cowan after shooting 11 under after two rounds.

The fifth place is acquired by Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim, and Gigi Stoll, after scoring 10 under par each. These golfers will play the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More
Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications