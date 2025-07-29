  • home icon
  • Charley Hull gets honest about ‘fun week’ at the Women’s Scottish Open 2025

Charley Hull gets honest about ‘fun week’ at the Women’s Scottish Open 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:12 GMT
ISPS HANDA Women
Charley Hull at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Charley Hull had a decent outing at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025, finishing T21. Following her good week in Scotland, she commended the organizers for hosting a successful tournament and also congratulated Lottie Woad on her first LPGA Tour win.

On Sunday, July 27, Hull carded a 1-under 71 in the final round of the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025. Following the final round, she tied for 21st at 5-under and finished sixteen strokes behind Woad.

On Monday, July 28, Charley Hull reflected on her performance and shared some photographs from the tournament on Instagram.

"Another fun week at Women's Scottish Open," she wrote. "Thanks to my sponsor @isps_handa and @dundonaldlinks for hosting a great event on a mint golf course🔥 Congrats to Lottie Woad on another incredible win 🏆✌️"
Charley Hull will next be seen competing at the AIG Women's Open, which tees off on Thursday, July 31, at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales.

How much did Charley Hull earn at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025?

The purse size of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 was $2 million, and Lottie Woad bagged $300K as the winner's share. Charley Hull took home $20,209 for her T21 finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 (top 38 and ties):

  • 1. Lottie Woad: $300,000
  • 2. Hyo Joo Kim: $185,623
  • T3. Julia López Ramirez: $119,411
  • T3. Sei Young Kim: $119,411
  • 5. Nelly Korda: $83,843
  • 6. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $68,599
  • 7. Paula Reto: $57,419
  • T8. Mi Hyang Lee: $47,765
  • T8. Ariya Jutanugarn: $47,765
  • T10. Lauren Coughlin: $35,894
  • T10. Alice Hewson: $35,894
  • T10. Lindy Duncan: $35,894
  • T10. Miyu Yamashita: $35,894
  • T10. Hye-Jin Choi: $35,894
  • Mary Liu: $29,471
  • T16. Akie Iwai: $25,407
  • T16. Esther Henseleit: $25,407
  • T16. Soo Bin Joo: $25,407
  • T16. Ingrid Lindblad: $25,407
  • T16. Leona Maguire: $25,407
  • T21. Charley Hull: $20,209
  • T21. Minjee Lee: $20,209
  • T21. Benedetta Moresco: $20,209
  • T21. A Lim Kim: $20,209
  • T21. In Gee Chun: $20,209
  • T21. Karis Davidson: $20,209
  • T21. Cassie Porter: $20,209
  • T28. Jenny Shin: $15,976
  • T28. Georgia Hall: $15,976
  • T28. Minami Katsu: $15,976
  • T28. Miranda Wang: $15,976
  • T28. Sarah Schmelzel: $15,976
  • T33. Kajsa Arwefjäll: $13,820
  • T33. Megan Khang: $13,820
  • T35. Andrea Lee: $12,500
  • T35. Johanna Wrigley: $12,500
  • T35. Brooke Matthews: $12,500
  • T38. Diksha Dagar: $9,985
  • T38. Yuri Yoshida: $9,985
  • T38. Lucy Li: $9,985
  • T38. Jin Hee Im: $9,985
  • T38. Darcey Harry: $9,985
  • T38. Arpichaya Yubol: $9,985
  • T38. Ina Yoon: $9,985
  • T38. Rio Takeda: $9,985
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
