Charley Hull gets honest about ‘fun week’ at the Women’s Scottish Open 2025

Charley Hull had a decent outing at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025, finishing T21. Following her good week in Scotland, she commended the organizers for hosting a successful tournament and also congratulated Lottie Woad on her first LPGA Tour win.On Sunday, July 27, Hull carded a 1-under 71 in the final round of the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025. Following the final round, she tied for 21st at 5-under and finished sixteen strokes behind Woad.On Monday, July 28, Charley Hull reflected on her performance and shared some photographs from the tournament on Instagram.&quot;Another fun week at Women's Scottish Open,&quot; she wrote. &quot;Thanks to my sponsor @isps_handa and @dundonaldlinks for hosting a great event on a mint golf course🔥 Congrats to Lottie Woad on another incredible win 🏆✌️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharley Hull will next be seen competing at the AIG Women's Open, which tees off on Thursday, July 31, at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales.How much did Charley Hull earn at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025?The purse size of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 was $2 million, and Lottie Woad bagged $300K as the winner's share. Charley Hull took home $20,209 for her T21 finish.Here's a look at the payout for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 (top 38 and ties):1. Lottie Woad: $300,0002. Hyo Joo Kim: $185,623T3. Julia López Ramirez: $119,411T3. Sei Young Kim: $119,4115. Nelly Korda: $83,8436. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $68,5997. Paula Reto: $57,419T8. Mi Hyang Lee: $47,765T8. Ariya Jutanugarn: $47,765T10. Lauren Coughlin: $35,894T10. Alice Hewson: $35,894T10. Lindy Duncan: $35,894T10. Miyu Yamashita: $35,894T10. Hye-Jin Choi: $35,894Mary Liu: $29,471T16. Akie Iwai: $25,407T16. Esther Henseleit: $25,407T16. Soo Bin Joo: $25,407T16. Ingrid Lindblad: $25,407T16. Leona Maguire: $25,407T21. Charley Hull: $20,209T21. Minjee Lee: $20,209T21. Benedetta Moresco: $20,209T21. A Lim Kim: $20,209T21. In Gee Chun: $20,209T21. Karis Davidson: $20,209T21. Cassie Porter: $20,209T28. Jenny Shin: $15,976T28. Georgia Hall: $15,976T28. Minami Katsu: $15,976T28. Miranda Wang: $15,976T28. Sarah Schmelzel: $15,976T33. Kajsa Arwefjäll: $13,820T33. Megan Khang: $13,820T35. Andrea Lee: $12,500T35. Johanna Wrigley: $12,500T35. Brooke Matthews: $12,500T38. Diksha Dagar: $9,985T38. Yuri Yoshida: $9,985T38. Lucy Li: $9,985T38. Jin Hee Im: $9,985T38. Darcey Harry: $9,985T38. Arpichaya Yubol: $9,985T38. Ina Yoon: $9,985T38. Rio Takeda: $9,985