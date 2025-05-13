Charley Hull gets honest about Rory McIlroy’s Masters win after falling asleep during the final round 

English golfer Charley Hull candidly reflected upon Rory McIlroy winning the Masters after years of struggle in the Majors. The LPGA Tour star, who started playing as a professional in 2013. still seeks her maiden Major title. She came close to winning the Majors a few times in her career, but she struggled to claim one.

McIlroy also had a long-term struggle to win a Major. It took around 11 years to win his fifth Major event. On May 13, Charley Hull addressed the media in the press conference of the AIG Women's Open. A reporter asked about her Major win:

"I was thinking back to Augusta when Rory won, and it's almost like perseverance pays off. Have you ever told yourself the same thing?

In response, Hull said, via ASAP Sports:

"100 per cent. I've always been knocking on the door. Just gotta get it done and dusted, but the only one that can do it is myself, so I've just got to pull my head out of my ass and do it."

Hull further shared that she went to sleep and thus "didn't watch any of the Masters apart from the front nine" of the final round. However, she talked about McIlroy’s victory, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"To be fair, I didn't watch any of the Masters apart from the front nine on the last day, and I turned it off after that because I went to sleep. But yeah, it was pretty inspiring, though, I'm not going to lie, especially after how he started. I thought, oh, he's done, he's not winning this, and then I woke up in the morning and he won. But fair play to him."

Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters, his fifth Major. He also completed his career Grand Slam by winning the green jacket.

McIlroy is gearing up to play this week at the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, scheduled from May 15 to 18.

Charley Hull shares a glimpse of her "life recently"

On May 4, Charley Hull posted a few pictures and videos, offering fans a glimpse of her life on Instagram. She shared pictures and videos of her playing golf, while some showed her away from the greens.

Sharing the post, Hull wrote:

"WK. Life recently"

This season on the LPGA Tour, Charley Hull is having a decent game. She started the season at the Founders Cup with a solid T19 finish and then a T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. In her first six starts in the series in 2025, she made the cut in four and recorded one finish in the top 10.

