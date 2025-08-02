Charley Hull gives away free tickets after a windy outing at AIG Women’s Open

Charley Hull gave away free tickets after a windy playing experience at the AIG Women's Open. The weather conditions at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course were windy in the past two rounds, and after the Friday round (August 1), Hull finished at T28 with an even-par score.

Following that, the golfer decided to give away tickets and shared an Instagram story. It said the first 10 people who would DM Hull after the Instagram story would get tickets. The post read:

"I'm giving away some free tickets for the @aigwomensopen this weekend at @royal_porthcawl. First 10 people to dm me will get one. See you there."

Charley Hull is giving away tickets (via Charley Hull's Instagram story).

Hull fired 73 and 71 in the first and second rounds of the AIG Women's Open. She's behind Miyu Yamashita, who is leading the major tournament with 11-under in total. Rio Takeda occupies the second place. The third and fourth rounds of the tournament will take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, respectively.

Charley Hull shared how she was hungry for a major championship title at the AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull joined the pre-tournament press conference at the AIG Women's Open on Wednesday to talk about her aspirations to win a major title. In the press conference, she was asked if her game suited major championships, so how hungry was she for a title at the present event? She replied (via ASAP):

“100 percent, absolutely, I'd love to win a major title. To be honest, I don't think the British Open on links suits me the most. That's why I always find that I play well at the U.S. Open, but I think I've got to get that out of my head. When we play in Walton Heath or Woburn, I always find those kinds of courses suit my game a lot more. It's more visually off the tee. I find links quite intimidating. We played Sahalee, which is one of the tightest golf courses in the world at KPMG, and everyone was saying how tight it is.”

“But I looked at it and thought it was the worst golf course in the world because of the tree lines, you know what I mean? I think it's a visual thing with me…I've got a driver in the bag, and obviously I'm going to use it. I feel like I've lost a bit of distance where I've been poorly lately and not really been to the gym, so my swing speed is down probably about eight miles an hour,” she added.

Last year, she finished at T20 at the same tournament with a 1-over. Before that, in 2023, she landed in second place after shooting 8-under. In 2022 and 2021, she finished at T22 and missed the cut with even-par and 4-over, respectively.

