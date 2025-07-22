Charley Hull gives her final take on the ‘Loch Ness monster’ ahead of the ISPS Handa Women’s Open

Charley Hull is gearing up for her 11th start of the 2025 LPGA season at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, set to take place at Dundonald Links from July 24 to July 27. Ahead of the tournament, Hull joined a fun quiz where she was asked if she thinks the Loch Ness monster is a girl or a boy.The Loch Ness monster is a mythical creature believed to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. Often referred to as 'Nessie', it is described as large and long-necked with humps rising from the water. It has long been part of Scottish folklore, though its existence remains unproven.&quot;I don't think it exists, so I think it's neither,&quot; Charley Hull said. Hull was joined by other LPGA pros, including Kristen Gillman, Dewi Weber, Gemma Dryburgh, Hira Naveed and Nataliya Guseva, who also shared their answers.Charley Hull, a two-time LPGA Tour winner and ambassador for ISPS HANDA, is making her 10th appearance at the Women's Scottish Open. She finished fifth at Dundonald Links last year and is hoping to better that result this week."I love playing the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open. Dundonald Links is a great host, and staying onsite makes everything so easy for us players. I've had a few decent finishes here and had a top 5 last year, so will look to improve on that this summer. I love the challenge of links golf, and it's extra special for me playing the event as an ambassador of ISPS HANDA," Hull said earlier. (via LET)So far in 2025, Charley Hull has made the cut in eight events, with her best finish being T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She is still chasing her first win of the season and currently ranks 19th in the Rolex Rankings and 45th in the Race to CME Globe standings.When will Charley Hull tee off at the ISPS Handa Scottish Open?Charley Hull is set to tee off at 8:36 AM from the first tee alongside World No. 1 Nelly Korda and England’s Lottie Woad in the opening round of the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.Here’s the complete Round 1 tee times: (All times ET)7:30 AM – Tee 1: Kirsten Rudgeley, Lauren Walsh, Cassie Porter7:30 AM – Tee 10: Brianna Navarrosa, Aline Krauter, Marta Martin7:41 AM – Tee 1: Bronte Law, Emma Spitz, Agathe Sauzon7:41 AM – Tee 10: Leona Maguire, Anne van Dam, Akie Iwai7:52 AM – Tee 1: Jenny Bae, A Lim Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn7:52 AM – Tee 10: Brooke Matthews, Liz Young, Kajsa Arewfjall8:03 AM – Tee 1: Sara Kouskova, Cara Gainer, Hye-Jin Choi8:03 AM – Tee 10: Wei-Ling Hsu, Annabell Fuller, Pia Babnik8:14 AM – Tee 1: Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, Megan Khang8:14 AM – Tee 10: Eleanor Givens, Nuria Iturrioz, Soo Bin Joo8:25 AM – Tee 1: Maja Stark, Hannah Darling, Gemma Dryburgh8:25 AM – Tee 10: Hira Naveed, Morgane Metraux, Ginnie Ding8:36 AM – Tee 1: Nelly Korda, Lottie Woad, Charley Hull8:36 AM – Tee 10: Minami Katsu, Jenny Shin, Moriya Jutanugarn8:47 AM – Tee 1: Jin Hee Im, Yealimi Noh, Pajaree Anannarukarn8:47 AM – Tee 10: Saki Baba, In Gee Chun, Kristyna Napoleaova8:58 AM – Tee 1: Ilhee Lee, Trichat Cheenglab, Alice Hewson8:58 AM – Tee 10: Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Aunchisa Utama, Julia Lopez Ramirez9:09 AM – Tee 1: Andrea Lee, Chanoknan Angurasaranee, Nataliya Guseva9:09 AM – Tee 10: Paula Reto, Gabriela Ruffels, Smilla Soenderby9:20 AM – Tee 1: Narin An, Azahara Munoz, Patricia Isabel Schmidt9:20 AM – Tee 10: Lisa Pettersson, Noora Komulainen, Mary Liu9:31 AM – Tee 1: Kim Metraux, Pranavi Urs, Fatima Fernandez Cano9:31 AM – Tee 10: Benedetta Moresco, Jing Yan, Celine Herbin12:31 PM – Tee 1: Allisen Corpuz, Alessandra Fanali, Ursula Wikstrom12:31 PM – Tee 10: Laura Fuenfstueck, Momoka Kobori, Karis Davidson12:42 PM – Tee 1: Amy Taylor, Johanna Wrigley, Lucy Li12:42 PM – Tee 10: Kylie Henry, Lee-Anne Pace, Kristen Gillman12:53 PM – Tee 1: Charlotte Laffar, Moa Folke, Robyn Choi12:53 PM – Tee 10: Helen Briem, Amelia Garvey, Stephanie Kyriacou1:04 PM – Tee 1: Manon De Roey, Rosie Davies, Yuri Yoshida1:04 PM – Tee 10: Shannon Tan, Chisato Iwai, Sarah Schmelzel1:15 PM – Tee 1: Arpichaya Yubol, Maria Hernandez, Kelsey Bennett1:15 PM – Tee 10: Ayaka Furue, Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit1:26 PM – Tee 1: Chiara Noja, Luna Sobron Galmes, Nanna Koerstz Madsen1:26 PM – Tee 10: Grace Kim, Georgia Hall, Casandra Alexander1:37 PM – Tee 1: Miranda Wang, Sei Young Kim, Diksha Dagar1:37 PM – Tee 10: Anna Nordqvist, Chiara Tamburlini, Mimi Rhodes1:48 PM – Tee 1: Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maha Haddioui1:48 PM – Tee 10: Kelsey MacDonald, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Haeji Kang1:59 PM – Tee 1: Hyo Joo Kim, Perrine Delacour, Darcey Harry1:59 PM – Tee 10: Weiwei Zhang, Tvesa Malik, Dorthea Forbrigd2:10 PM – Tee 1: Miyu Yamashita, Auston Kim, Lorna McClymont2:10 PM – Tee 10: Ina Yoon, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Sofie Bringner2:21 PM – Tee 1: Alexandra Forsterling, Albane Valenzuela, Hannah Screen2:21 PM – Tee 10: Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno, Dewi Weber2:32 PM – Tee 1: Ingrid Lindblad, Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud2:32 PM – Tee 10: Chloe Williams, Jiwon Jeon, Alexa Pano