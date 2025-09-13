Charley Hull gives injury update at Kroger Queen City Championship – “I actually tore it”

Charley Hull provided an update on her injury at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. The LPGA Tour pro started her campaign this week on Thursday. After two rounds, she was tied for second place, just two strokes behind the leader, Chanettee Wannasaen.In the post-round press conference on Friday, Hull was asked about her ankle ligament injury. Providing an update, she said that it was hurting a &quot;little&quot; this week.&quot;I actually like tore it,&quot; Hull said (via ASAP Sports). &quot;Like when I fell down I heard a pop and I thought I broke my ankle. And then got an MRI and I told the surgeon, and he was like, yeah, you heard it completely snap. I was like, oh, that's kind of freaky. It's actually hurting a little bit today because it's my second week on the trot, but I'm getting there.&quot;Charley Hull returned to play in the LPGA Tour event after her last outing on the circuit at the AIG Women’s Open. She was in contention to win the women’s major but settled in a tie for second place.Earlier this month, she played at the Aramco Houston Championship, a Ladies European Tour event, and again closely missed the title. She is having a good outing this week as well, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold for her in the upcoming two rounds.Hull played an opening round of 68 at the Kroger Queen City Championship and then played the second round of 65 to settle in with a total score of 11-under.Jeeno Thitikul also had an impressive outing this week. She carded two rounds of 69 and 64 to settle in a tie for second with Hull and Olivia Cowan. Maja Stark tied for fifth with Sei Young Kim and Gigi Stoll.Charley Hull shares a glimpse of her on- and off-course momentsAlthough Charley Hull has been playing continuously over the last two weeks, she took some time to enjoy downtime and shared a glimpse of her off and on-field moments in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. She posted several pictures with a heartfelt caption.&quot;Little bit of golf, little bit of living,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first slide featured a picture of her on the greens. She wore a black outfit, followed by a second picture of her enjoying a meal.This season on the LET, Charley Hull was tied for eighth at the PIF Saudi Ladies Invitational and finished solo fourth at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. While on the LPGA Tour, she finished T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Cup Championship, T12 at the U.S. Women’s Open and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and T21 at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.