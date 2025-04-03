Charley Hull grooves to legendary rock and roll singer’s ‘Las Vegas’ song amid 2025 T-Mobile Match Play

Charley Hull vibed to the legendary rock and roll singer Elvis Presley’s ‘Viva Las Vegas’ song before the T-Mobile Match Play. She will play in the tournament from April 3 to 6 in North Las Vegas. Before the tournament started, Hull shared an Instagram story where the golfer could be seen listening to Presley's song.

In the video, Hull was sitting in a car, grooving and singing the song. She captioned the post, writing:

“When in Rome….”

Charley Hull, via Charley Hull's Instagram/@charley.hull

Hull last played at the Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass, where she finished in T11 with a score of 17 under 271. Before that, she played at the HSBC Women's World Championship and the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands to finish in T4 and T19 with a score of 7 under 281 and 8 under 276, respectively.

What are Charley Hull's tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the T-Mobile Match Play?

Charley Hull will play in the first round of the T-Mobile Match Play against Alexa Pano at 1:25 pm. Next, Esther Henseleit and Ashleigh Buhai will play against each other at 1:35 pm. Carlota Ciganda and Gabriela Ruffels will be the last pair to play against each other at 2:15 pm.

Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the event:

Round One

9:05 am - Hyo Joo Kim vs. Bailey Tardy

9:15 am - Maja Stark vs. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

9:25 am - Jin Young Ko vs. Peiyun Chien

9:35 am - Brooke M. Henderson vs. Leona Maguire

9:45 am - Yealimi Noh vs. Hinako Shibuno

9:55 am - Yuka Saso vs. Narin An

10:05 am - Nelly Korda vs. Brittany Altomare

10:15 am - Ariya Jutanugarn vs. Jennifer Kupcho

10:25 am - Amy Yang vs. Grace Kim

10:35 am - A Lim Kim vs. Jenny Shin

10:45 am - Ayaka Furue vs. Auston Kim

10:55 am - Nasa Hataoka vs. Stephanie Kyriacou

11:05 am - Lauren Coughlin vs. Lucy Li

11:15 am - Ina Yoon vs. Mi Hyang Lee

11:25 am - Ruoning Yin vs. Yuna Nishimura

11:35 am - Sei Young Kim vs. Chanettee Wannasaen

11:45 am - Angel Yin vs. Moriya Jutanugarn

11:55 am - Jin Hee Im vs. Pajaree Anannarukarn

12:05 pm - Haeran Ryu vs. Linnea Strom

12:15 pm - Mao Saigo vs. Andrea Lee

12:25 pm - Rose Zhang vs. Nataliya Guseva

12:35 pm - Megan Khang vs. Albane Valenzuela

12:45 pm - Jeeno Thitikul vs. Danielle Kang

12:55 pm - Hye-Jin Choi vs. Gaby Lopez

1:05 pm - Celine Boutier vs. Somi Lee

1:15 pm - Allisen Corpuz vs. Sarah Schmelzel

1:25 pm - Charley Hull vs. Alexa Pano

1:35 pm - Esther Henseleit vs. Ashleigh Buhai

1:45 pm - Minjee Lee vs. Jasmine Suwannapura

1:55 pm - Patty Tavatanakit vs. Madelene Sagstrom

2:05 pm - Lydia Ko vs. Hira Naveed

2:15 pm - Carlota Ciganda vs. Gabriela Ruffels

( All times in ET)

