Charley Hull 'gutted' after shock withdrawal from the PIF London Championship

Charley Hull was gutted after she had a shock withdrawal from the PIF London Championship. Hull last participated at the AIG Women's Open, where she finished at T2 after scoring 9-under. After that, she was supposed to play at the PIF London Championship but withdrew due to an ankle sprain.

Hull updated her followers regarding the same via an Instagram story, writing:

“Gutted to say I've had to withdraw from the PIF London Championship this week. Picked up some ankle ligament damage after a ( non-serious) accident off the course. Nothing major, but the docs say I've got to rest or I'll make it worse. Absolutely gutted not to be playing at home, especially at an event like this. It means so much to me, and I'm really sorry to the fans coming out and to my sponsors, especially Golf Saudi. Hopefully, I'll still get to meet some of you over the weekend.”

Charley Hull's withdrawal IG story (via Instagram/@charley.hull)

In her last outing, at the AIG Women's Open, Charley Hull secured a T2 finish after scoring 73 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. She scored 71 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw her score 66 and 69, respectively.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 season so far?

Charley Hull had six top 20 finishes in the 2025 LPGA Tour tournaments, including a T19 at the Founders Cup, a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, a T11 at the Ford Championship, a T12 at the US Women's Open, a T12 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and a T2 at the AIG Women's Open with a score of 8-under, 7-under, 17-under, 1-under, 5-over, and 9-under, respectively.

Here's a list of Hull's 2025 LPGA Tour performances:

2025 LPGA tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T19, 68-72-66-70, 8-under

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club: T4, 69-70-68-74, 7-under

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club: T11, 63-69-68-71, 17-under

The Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods: Missed cut,

Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course: T40, 70-70-70-70, 8-under

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: T32, 72-75-70-72, 1-over

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at Erin Hills: T12, 72-73-71-71, 1-under

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Fields Ranch East: T12, 78-69-73-73, 5-over

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: Withdrawn

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links: T21, 71-73-68-71, 5-under

AIG Women's Open at the Royal Porthcawl: T2, 73-71-66-69, 9-under

