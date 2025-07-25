Charley Hull helps golf show host lose 'cigarette virgninity' during shoot

Charley Hull collaborated with the host of Barstool Sports, Frankie Borrelli, for a recent video. This week, the English golfer is playing at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, and on Thursday, Borrelli shared a short clip on his X (formerly Twitter) account.He smoked his first cigarette with Hull and shared the video with a caption that said:&quot;Ripped a dart with Charley Hull&quot;In the clip, Hull humorously congratulated him on having his first cigarette. She said:&quot;Congratulations, you now have broke your cigarette virginity.&quot;She then asked him:&quot;How old are you?&quot;&quot;31,&quot; Borrelli said.&quot;At the age of 31,&quot; Hull replied.Charley Hull made the headlines for her smoking habits last year. She was spotted smoking on the greens at the 2024 US Women’s Open and then also at some other LPGA Tour events. She opened up about her habit on social media in January and wrote (via Bunkered):“It’s the only bad thing [smoking] I do! I don’t eat hardly unhealthily, I eat super clean I never drink (alcohol) probs 2/3 times a year max. I got all my drinking out the way when I was 18/19 (good times)!”Meanwhile, on the greens, Charley Hull has started with her campaign at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open on Thursday, July 24.Charley Hull candidly reflects on playing on European soilIn a press conference for the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Charley Hull candidly opened up about playing on European soil. The tournament is taking place in Gailes, Scotland. She said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;It brings a sense of comfort. I'm not going to lie, I'm not the best links player. Everyone thinks because I'm from England I've always been brought up playing links and that. I've always played parkland golf courses because I'm from, like, the middle of England, do you know what I mean. We used to play the British Am and that on links golf.&quot;I do my game is more suited to America, but I do think now as I've matured a player, I've got more shots in my bag and everything and I've really work on it. So I'm starting to like links golf. Like, I love links golf when I play with my friends. It's fun. But it's hard in a tournament when you have a card in your hand,&quot; she added.This season on the LPGA Tour, Charley Hull started her campaign at the Founders Cup and settled in T19 place. She then played at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and secured the T4 position, followed by T11 at the Ford Championship.Some of her other notable finishes from this season are T12 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, T12 at the US Women’s Open, and T28 at T-Mobile Match Play.