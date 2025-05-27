Charley Hull hits new low in world rankings ahead of U.S. Women’s Open 2025

Charley Hull's disappointing run on the LPGA Tour continued as she tied for 32nd at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025. The underwhelming performance resulted in her dipping further in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings.

As of May 26, Charley Hull was ranked 17th, which is her worst ranking since the Amundi Evian Championship 2023. Earlier this year, she had broken into the top 10, but her last few results have caused her ranking to dip.

This season, Charley Hull has posted just one top-10 finish and will be hoping to get some good results at the U.S. Women's Open 2025.

Latest women's golf rankings feat. Charley Hull explored

As per the latest rankings, Nelly Korda continues to dominate the top spot, followed by Jeeno Thitikul, who won a couple of weeks ago at the Mizuho Americas Open. Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, and Haeran Ryu are the other names inside the top 5.

Here's a look at the latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (as of May 26):

Nelly Korda (USA) - 10.24

Jeeno Thitikul (THA) - 8.64

Lydia Ko (NZL) - 6.71

Ruoning Yin (CHN) - 5.48

Haeran Ryu (KOR) - 4.98

Lilia Vu (USA) - 4.82

Hyojoo Kim (KOR) - 4.54

Hannah Green (AUS) - 4.48

Lauren Coughlin (USA) - 4.22

Jin Young Ko (KOR) - 4.20

Angel Yin (USA) - 4.16

Celine Boutier (FRA) - 4.05

Mao Saigo (JPN) - 4.04

Ayaka Furue (JPN) - 3.99

Miyu Yamashita (JPN) - 3.54

Rio Takeda (JPN) - 3.51

Charley Hull (ENG) - 3.48

Yealimi Noh (USA) - 3.14

Esther Henseleit (GER) - 3.09

Amy Yang (KOR) - 3.04

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) - 2.97

Minjee Lee (AUS) - 2.94

Akie Iwai (JPN) - 2.91

INA Yoon (KOR) - 2.63

YE WON Lee (KOR) - 2.60

Carlota Ciganda (ESP) - 2.55

Megan Khang (USA) - 2.53

Patty Tavatanakit (THA) - 2.53

Ji Yai Shin (KOR) - 2.51

A Lim Kim (KOR) - 2.50

Jin Hee Im (KOR) - 2.48

Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) - 2.42

Maja Stark (SWE) - 2.37

Rose Zhang (USA) - 2.35

Yuka Saso (JPN) - 2.34

Ally Ewing (USA) - 2.32

Chisato Iwai (JPN) - 2.30

Allisen Corpuz (USA) - 2.29

Linn Grant (SWE) - 2.28

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) - 2.28

Nasa Hataoka (JPN) - 2.24

Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) - 2.23

Andrea Lee (USA) - 2.17

Ingrid Lindblad (SWE) - 2.16

Hye Jin Choi (KOR) - 2.14

Youmin Hwang (KOR) - 2.03

Sei Young Kim (KOR) - 2.00

Xiyu Lin (CHN) - 1.98

Hyunkyung Park (KOR) - 1.97

Sakura Koiwai (JPN) - 1.95

