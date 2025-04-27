Charley Hull issues cathartic statement after failing to lift her Chevron Classic curse

Charley Hull missed the cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship, marking her first missed cut of the season. The British golfer, who has been a regular contender at this event, had finished inside the top 25 in eight of her last 10 appearances at the Chevron, with her only previous missed cut coming in 2023.

Ad

Hull struggled across two rounds, carding scores of 75 and 73 to finish at four-over-par (148 total strokes). She was unable to replicate her success at Carlton Woods, where she had finished T23 last year and was a runner-up in 2016. After her early exit, Hull shared a clip on her Instagram stories from Round 2.

She added the following caption to her post:

"Tried to hole this to make the cut here at the Chevron but it wasn't meant to be. Thank you @thechevronchampionship for a great week.. Onwards and Upwards."

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull's Instagram story

In the opening round, Hull made one birdie on the par-5 eighth hole but dropped shots with bogeys at the fourth and sixth, and a double bogey at the ninth. On the back nine, she made birdies at the 10th and 13th, but added a bogey at the 16th.

Ad

In the second round, Hull made a bogey at the sixth before recovering with a birdie at the eighth. However, consecutive bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes ultimately kept her outside the cut line, despite a birdie on the 18th.

Before the Chevron Championship, Hull had a strong start to her 2025 season. She finished T19 at the Founders Cup, posting rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 to finish at 8-under par with a total of 276.

Ad

She followed that with a T4 finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, carding rounds of 69, 70, 68, and 74 to finish 7-under par.

At the Ford Championship, Hull tied for 11th at 17-under par. She then finished T28 at the T-Mobile Match Play.

Charley Hull is still searching for her first LPGA Tour win since 2022

Charley Hull’s last LPGA Tour victory came at the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic, where she finished at 18-under par with rounds of 67, 64, 71, and 64 (266 total). That year, Hull recorded five top-10 finishes and made the cut in 12 of her 18 starts.

Ad

Ad

In 2023, she made 14 cuts in 18 events, posting five top-10 finishes, but failing to claim a title. In 2024, she made 15 cuts in 17 starts, again securing five top-10 finishes without a win.

Although she did not lift a trophy on the LPGA Tour last season, Hull captured a victory at the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh with a final-round 66.

Despite the missed cut at Chevron, Charley Hull still has plenty of opportunities in the 2025 season to return to the winner’s circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More