Charley Hull joins World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul in becoming part of a club exclusive to the ongoing LPGA Tour season

Charley Hull has joined World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul and Sei Young Kim in an elite club on the LPGA Tour this season, ranking inside the top 50 in all four main strokes gained categories. The English golfer, currently ranked No. 5 in the Rolex Rankings, has enjoyed one of her best seasons in recent years. She ended her winless streak by claiming her third LPGA title at the Kroger Queen City Championship, a victory that also lifted her in the world rankings.

Charley Hull has been strong across all areas of her game. She averages 0.59 strokes gained off the tee, 0.38 on approach, 0.18 around the green, and 0.76 in putting, giving her a total strokes gained of 2.06. In 14 events this season, she has made 12 cuts and recorded three top-10 finishes.

Jeeno Thitikul leads the LPGA statistically with a total strokes gained of 2.88. She averages 0.57 off the tee, 0.91 on approach, 0.13 around the green, and 1.04 in putting. The World No. 1 has also had a strong season so far, winning the Mizuho Americas Open, making 16 cuts in 17 starts, and recording 11 top-10 finishes.

LPGA @LPGA Just three players on the LPGA Tour this season rank inside the top 50 in all four main strokes gained disciplines. Those players are Jeeno Thitikul, Sei Young Kim and Charley Hull #InsightsByKPMG | @KPMGSports | #LPGAStats

Sei Young Kim, ranked 24th in the world, completes the trio. She has yet to win this season but has made 13 cuts and earned seven top-10 finishes in 17 starts. Her strokes gained stats include 0.28 off the tee, 0.47 on approach, 0.30 around the green, and 0.30 in putting, for a combined 1.28.

Jeeno Thitikul and Sei Young Kim continue their season as Charley Hull takes a break

While Charley Hull sits out this week, Jeeno Thitikul and Kim are set to compete at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, scheduled from October 9 to 12, 2025. Thitikul arrives in Shanghai after finishing runner-up at the Kroger Queen City Championship with a 19-under-par total. Kim last played at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, finishing T45 at three under.

Sei Young Kim will start her opening round at 8:11 a.m. ET from the 10th tee alongside Leona Maguire and Brooke Matthews. Jeeno Thitikul will tee off at 10:23 a.m. ET from the first tee with Minjee Lee and Ruoning Yin.

Here are the complete tee times (all times ET)

Tee 1

8:00 am: Nasa Hataoka, Arpichaya Yubol

8:11 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, Gaby Lopez, Esther Henseleit

8:22 am: Kristen Gillman, Minami Katsu, Gurleen Kaur

8:33 am: Lindy Duncan, Lucy Li, Runzhi Pang

8:44 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Menghan Li, Robyn Choi

8:55 am: Hira Naveed, Yu Yuan Jiang, Aditi Ashok

9:06 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Nataliya Guseva, Muni He

9:17 am: Shizuyan Zhou, Ilhee Lee, Jenny Bae

9:28 am: Haeji Kang, Yijia Ren, Paula Reto

9:39 am: Sherman Shantiwiwatthanapong, Jenny Shin, Yan Liu

9:50 am: Jennifer Kupcho, Rio Takeda, Weiwei Zhang

10:01 am: Lilia Vu, Miyu Yamashita, Yu Liu

10:12 am: Angel Yin, Miranda Wang, Danielle Kang

10:23 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin

Tee 10

8:00 am: Yuri Yoshida, Patty Tavatanakit

8:11 am: Leona Maguire, Sei Young Kim, Brooke Matthews

8:22 am: Somi Lee, Gemma Dryburgh, Yuai Ji

8:33 am: Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Ruixin Liu

8:44 am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Chih Yen Chih Yen Chang, Auston Kim

8:55 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yujie Liu, Jin Hee Im

9:06 am: Ashleigh Buhai, Stephanie Kyriacou, Yahui Zhang

9:17 am: Mary Liu, Ying Xu, Celine Borge

9:28 am: Narin Yang, Shuing Li, Cassie Porter

9:39 am: Xiaowen Yin, Allisen Corpuz, Saki Baba

9:50 am: Benedetta Moresco, Zixuan Wang, Albane Valenzuela

10:01 am: Wei-Ling Hsu, Zining An, Karis Anne Davidson

10:12 am: Ina Yoon, Carlota Ciganda, Pajaree Anannarukarn

10:23 am: A Lim Kim, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Sarah Schmelzel

