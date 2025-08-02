  • home icon
  Charley Hull jokes about wild Porthcawl weather at AIG Women's Open: "Windy enough to take the wool off a sheep's back"

Charley Hull jokes about wild Porthcawl weather at AIG Women's Open: "Windy enough to take the wool off a sheep’s back"

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 02, 2025 04:53 GMT
AIG Women
Charley Hull at the AIG Women's Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Friday conditions at the AIG Women's Open weren't easy, and Charley Hull had a hilarious response to it. The English star cracked a hilarious take on the Porthcawl weather following the second round.

On Friday, August 1, Hull carded a 1-under 71 in the second round of the AIG Women's Open 2025 to tie for 28th. The round helped her move up 46 spots on the challenging day at Royal Porthcawl.

Following the second round action, Hull joked about the weather at the AIG Women's Open 2025:

"It was windy enough to take the wool off a sheep’s back today 🤣 🐑, " she wrote. "On to the weekend we go AIG Women's Open 😅 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. P.S. The crowds were so good today. Hope to see you again at the weekend ✌🏻"
Following the second round, Charley Hull was 11 strokes off the leader, Miyu Yamashita, who carded a 7-under 65. Another Japanese player, Rio Takeda, carded a 3-under 69 and was three strokes behind the lead. She also held a four-stroke advantage over the next group of players.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the AIG Women's Open 2025 after Round 2:

  • 1. Miyu Yamashita: -11
  • 2. Rio Takeda: -8
  • T3. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -4
  • T3. Chiara Tamburlini: -4
  • T3. Lindy Duncan: -4
  • T3. Laura Fuenfstueck: -4
  • T7. Madelene Sagstrom: -3
  • T7. Sei Young Kim: -3
  • T7. A Lim Kim: -3
  • T10. Nasa Hataoka: -2
  • T10. Casandra Alexander: -2
  • T10. Megan Khang: -2
  • T10. Lottie Woad: -2
  • T10. Yan Liu: -2
  • T10. Esther Henseleit: -2
  • T10. Darcey Harry: -2
  • T10. Nelly Korda: -2
  • T10. Andrea Lee: -2
Charley Hull's performance at the AIG Women's Open 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at the Charley Hull's hole-by-hole performance at the AIG Women's Open 2025:

  • Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 3, Par 4: 5 (+1)
  • Hole 4, Par 4: 3 (E)
  • Hole 5, Par 3: 3 (E)
  • Hole 6, Par 5: 4 (-1)
  • Hole 7, Par 4: 5 (E)
  • Hole 8, Par 3: 3 (E)
  • Hole 9, Par 5: 5 (E)
  • OUT: 36 (E)
  • Hole 10, Par 4: 5 (+1)
  • Hole 11, Par 4: 4 (+1)
  • Hole 12, Par 3: 3 (+1)
  • Hole 13, Par 5: 4 (E)
  • Hole 14, Par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 15, Par 3: 3 (E)
  • Hole 16, Par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 17, Par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 18, Par 5: 4 (-1)
  • IN: 35 (-1)
  • TOTAL: 71 (-1)
