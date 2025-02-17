Charley Hull lauds LIV Golf funders for 'growing the game' in latest post

Charley Hull praised LIV Golf funders PIF for growing the game in latest post. He comment came after the conclusion of PIF Saudi Ladies International, which is backed by the Saudi fund.

On Saturday, February 16, Charley Hull carded 4-under 68 in the final round of the PIF Saudi Ladies International and tied for eighth. She finished at 9-under and finished seven strokes behind winner Jeeno Thitikul.

On Sunday, Hull took to Instagram to share a few photographs from her week at Riyadh Golf Club.

"T8 this week at PIF Saudi Ladies International ✌️ Huge thanks to Golf Saudi & Public Investment Fund for this great event and your ongoing support in growing our game🤩," she wrote in caption.

For the uninitiated, the English star is an ambassador for Golf Saudi. The PIF has been sponsoring both men's and women's events since 2022.

Recently, LIV Golf's CEO, Scott O'Neil, spoke about expanding into women's golf as well.

"I've had the privilege of having a couple of conversations with Liz Moore, who’s the interim LPGA commissioner," he said as per Golf Digest Australia. "She's going to join me in Miami, and we're going to talk a little bit about how we might contribute to the women's game."

"With LIV’s introduction, we'd like to take all the good that we’ve learned and put that into practice if the women’s game is one that we enter," Scott O'Neil revealed.

How much did Charley Hull earn from the PIF Saudi Ladies International?

The purse size of the PIF Saudi Ladies International was €4,763,492, and Charley Hull bagged €99,282.38 for her T8 finish. Winner Jeeno Thitikul earned €647,493.75, while Somi Lee took home €388,496.25 for her runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the PIF Saudi Ladies International:

1. Jeeno Thitikul (-16): €647,494

2. Somi Lee (-12): €388,496

3. Annabell Fuller (-11): €258,998

T4. Chisato Iwai (-10): €151,082

T4. Ina Yoon (-10): €151,082

T4. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-10): €151,082

T4. Ariya Jutanugarn (-10): €151,082

T8. Charley Hull (-9): €99,282

T8. Hira Naveed (-9): €99,282

T8. Muni He (-9): €99,282

T8. Emma Spitz (-9): €99,282

T8. Chiara Tamburlini (-9): €99,282

13. Olivia Cowan (-8): €86,333

T14. Shuying Li (-7): €77,160

T14. Yan Liu (-7): €77,160

T14. Alice Hewson (-7): €77,160

T14. Moa Folke (-7): €77,160

T18. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (-6): €69,066

T18. Stephanie Kyriacou (-6): €69,066

T18. Minsun Kim (-6): €69,066

T21. Georgia Hall (-5): €58,922

T21. Emily Kristine Pedersen (-5): €58,922

T21. Nataliya Guseva (-5): €58,922

T21. Patty Tavatanakit (-5): €58,922

T21. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-5): €58,922

T21. Yuai Ji (-5): €58,922

