Charley Hull lays down 10 no-nonsense rules to speed up play

Charley Hull is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially Instagram. She shares her opinions and views without hesitation, and the British golfer recently shared her ten no-nonsense rules to combat slow play on the golf course.

Golf Digest shared the post and revealed these rules to speed up the pace of play. Charley Hull shared this post on her Instagram story and gave tips to pick up the pace of play.

The ten rules are,

"Leave the driver head cover in the car Next person to tee off? You better be ready. Limit the practice swings Watch other players' tee shot Hit a provisional Put your bag in a spot near the walk to the next tee Line up your putt while others are putting Stop writing down scores after you exit the green Do not mark a two-footer Move away from the 18th green."

Charley Hull shares the ten rules to speed up the pace of play. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

Slow play has been a huge issue in professional golf, especially on the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour. The LPGA Tour recently enforced stricter penalties for slow play. The LPGA Tour sent a memo to the players on Tuesday and revealed a player may be penalized for unreasonable delay.

The players will be fined for taking 1 to 5 seconds over their allotted time, one shot penalty for 6 to 15 seconds over time, and a two-shot penalty for 16 seconds or more over time over their allotted time.

Charley Hull calls for stricter rules to fix slow play.

Charley Hull has been vocal about the slow play issue on the LPGA Tour, especially after The Annika event last year. During this event, some golfers took over five and a half hours to complete their rounds, and the final group, consisting of Nelly Korda and Hull, finished their third round in the dark.

In the post-round press conference, the 28-year-old golfer said she felt sorry for the fans as they were out there for over five and a half hours.

Charley Hull at the Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

"It’s ridiculous and I feel sorry for the fans how slow it is out there,” Hull said. “We were out there for five hours and 40 minutes yesterday. We play in a four-ball at home on a hard golf course and we’re round in three and a half, four hours. It is pretty crazy."

Continuing further, the British golfer called in for some ruthless penalties like a tee shot penalty and losing their LPGA Tour card instantly.

"I’m quite ruthless, but I said, Listen, if you get three bad timings, every time it’s a tee [sic] shot penalty,” she said. “If you have three of them you lose your Tour card instantly. I’m sure that would hurry a lot of people up and they won’t want to lose their Tour card. That would kill the slow play, but they would never do that," Hull said.

Losing a tour card might be a bit harsh punishment, but the British golfer says this will hurry a lot of players and will kill the slow play issue. However, she is also sure at the same time that LPGA would never do that.

