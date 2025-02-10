Charley Hull makes big stride as she shows off her lap times in 5k runs

Charley Hull and her aggressive morning workout stories on Instagram have often left fans in awe.

On Sunday, Hull shared her Sunday morning workout where she was seen working out in the gym with a weighted ball in hand. A day later, she shared a click of her treadmill screen showing her 5K run.

She captioned the picture:

“5K pace slowly coming down – 26:42”

Charley Hull's latest workout (Source: Charley Hull's Instagram story @charley.hull

In her story, the distance she run on her treadmill is seen to be 5 km, for which she took 26 minutes and 42 seconds.

According to Healthline, the aim for everyday runners can aim for a 5 km treadmill run is 28-37 minutes, which means Charley Hull is well ahead of what a normal healthy person tends to run 5 km on a treadmill.

The next important feature on the treadmill screen is her average pace of 5 minutes and 21 seconds per kilometer. The gradient ratio is 0.0%, which means Charley Hull didn't run on an incline. The cadence is 171 spm (steps per minute), which is again on the higher side because Hull has run well ahead of what a normal healthy person would do so.

Charley Hull impresses the golf world with her workout routine

This is not the first time Charley Hull has impressed with her workout routine. In August 2024, when she had a nasty fall in the shower and suffered a shoulder injury, a few weeks later, she hit the gym and started working hard on her workout routine.

For the preparation of the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Hull started with a 3 km row with a controlled pace of 2:30 to 2:40 per 500 meters. After that, she did four rounds of Bulgarian split squats and hip thrusts, which helped her to focus on balance and lower-body strength.

In December last year, preparing for the upcoming 2025 season, Charley Hull had a ’12 Days of Christmas Workout.’ She started off with ski calories, took double dumbbell thrusters, and then step-overs. Then she had a 6300-meter run.

It wasn’t the end of her workout: she then did a mix of weightlifting, bodyweight exercises and cardio. After each completed workout, Hull choose a harder workout next.

