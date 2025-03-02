Charley Hull makes feelings clear after underwhelming finish at HSBC Women's World Championship

On Sunday, March 2, Charley Hull carded a 2-over 74 to tie for fourth at the HSBC Women's World Championship. Although she didn’t achieve the result she wanted, she thanked the fans and congratulated Lydia Ko on her victory.
Hull entered the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship just one stroke back. However, she posted a 2-over 74 and slipped to T4 at 7-under, alongside Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez.
Following the underwhelming finish, Hull took to Instagram to share her thoughts.
"Not the finish I wanted today but as always a fantastic event at HSBC Women's World Championship 🔥 Thanks for all the great local support❤️. Always a pleasure to play with Lydia Ko and congrats on another impressive win," she wrote.
The English star has won twice on the LPGA Tour but hasn't claimed a victory since 2022. She had a real chance at the HSBC Women's World Championship but bogeyed four holes against just two birdies on Sunday, further extending her wait.
Earlier, Lydia Ko fired a 3-under 69 to secure her 23rd LPGA Tour title and first since the Kroger Queen City Championship last year.
How much money did Charley Hull earn at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025?
Charley Hull bagged $104,318 for her T4 finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. The purse size for this week's event was $2.4 million, and Lydia Ko received $360,000 as the winner's share.
Here's a look at the payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025:
- 1. Lydia Ko (-13): $360,000
- T2. Ayaka Furue (-9): $195,302
- T2. Jeeno Thitikul (-9): $195,302
- T4. Jin Hee Im (-7): $104,318
- T4. Gaby Lopez (-7): $104,318
- T4. Charley Hull (-7): $104,318
- T7. Hyo Joo Kim (-6): $59,183
- T7. Hannah Green (-6): $59,183
- T7. Yealimi Noh (-6): $59,183
- T7. A Lim Kim (-6): $59,183
- T11. Mao Saigo (-5): $43,503
- T11. Hye-Jin Choi (-5): $43,503
- T11. Minjee Lee (-5): $43,503
- T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-4): $35,075
- T14. Nasa Hataoka (-4): $35,075
- T14. Carlota Ciganda (-4): $35,075
- T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn (-4): $35,075
- T18. Jin Young Ko (-3): $29,581
- T18. Lauren Coughlin (-3): $29,581
- T18. Haeran Ryu (-3): $29,581
- T21. Leona Maguire (-2): $24,200
- T21. Mi Hyang Lee (-2): $24,200
- T21. Brooke M. Henderson (-2): $24,200
- T21. Allisen Corpuz (-2): $24,200
- T21. Rio Takeda (-2): $24,200
- T21. Miyu Yamashita (-2): $24,200
- T21. Amy Yang (-2): $24,200
- T21. Ruoning Yin (-2): $24,200