Charley Hull makes her feelings known after ‘steady’ start to LPGA Tour season

Charley Hull finally kick-started her 2025 campaign on the LPGA Tour last week. She played at the recently concluded 2025 Founders Cup and had a steady start to the season.

Charley Hull teed it up for the tournament on February 6, and after four rounds, she finished in a tie for 19th place. Following the LPGA Tour event, the English golfer shared a post on her Instagram account, sharing her experience of playing at the LPGA Tour event.

She posted a picture of herself in a white polo T-shirt paired with a white cap along with a caption, thanking the sponsors, volunteers, and fans. Moreover, she also confirmed her new outing via the caption, which read:

"Big thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers & the fans this week. Steady week to start the season. T19 couldn’t get the putter hot today. Next stop ⏭️ Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 ⛳️ @pifsaudiladiesinternational"

Charley Hull will next tee off at the PIF Saudi International Series, which will take place from February 13 to February 15 at Riyadh Golf Club. Meanwhile, Yealimi Noh won the 2025 Founders Cup at 21-under, registering a four-stroke win over Jin Young Ko. Megan Khang settled in third place, while Nelly Korda tied for seventh with Celine Boutier and Mami Katsu.

Korda started her campaign with a round of 68 and followed it up with another 68. She was impressive in the third round, carding a 65, but struggled in the final round and posted a round of 71.

A look into Charley Hull's performance at the 2025 Founders Cup

Charley Hull started her campaign at the Founders Cup with a round of 68. She teed it up on the first hole and made a bogey on the second, followed by two consecutive birdies on the third and fourth holes.

She added another birdie on the sixth hole. On the back nine, she made two birdies and a bogey for a round of 68. However, after a decent round, she had some tough times on the greens in the second round on Friday, February 7.

She made a double bogey on the fifth, followed by a birdie on the sixth hole. She made two birdies, a double bogey, and a bogey in the second round for a 72. Although she struggled in the second round, she still made the cut.

Charley Hull had a decent outing in the third round of the 2025 Founders Cup. She was phenomenal on the front nine and made five birdies, but on the back nine, she carded three bogeys and three birdies for a round of 66.

In the fourth round, Hull made two birdies and a bogey for a round of 77. She settled for a total of 8-under in a tie with Lauren Coughlin, Paula Reto, and Leona Maguire for T19 place.

