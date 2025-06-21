Charley Hull makes her stance clear on sporting denim in the clubhouse: "Not the thing to get offended by"

Charley Hull recently voiced support for allowing jeans in the clubhouse. She said she didn't understand the objection behind them as they were inoffensive and the goal was to make the game more appealing.

Hull is currently in Frisco, Texas, for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, which began on Thursday, June 19. Recently, she was featured in the first-ever Fashion Special for Bunkered. Besides, she also did an interview with the magazine and spoke about various things.

Speaking on golf attire in the clubhouse, the popular English star stated that she was fine with allowing denims in the clubhouse.

"If they’re smart jeans, I really don’t see the problem with it,” she said. “I don’t understand why anybody would object to that. It’s really not the sort of thing to get offended by, and aren’t we trying to make the game more appealing anyway?

“I would maybe draw the line at wearing them on the golf course but only because I don’t think jeans help you play your best golf. You wouldn’t go for a run on the track wearing denims so you probably shouldn’t wear them to play golf. But in the clubhouse, yeah, I don’t see why not," she continued.

Charley Hull added that fashion is always an evolving aspect of life, and she believes in playing in an outfit one feels comfortable in.

"At the end of the day, it’s not like we’re going out to a grand ball or a wedding or something, where you have to really dress up and look incredibly smart. We’re playing a sport," she added. So listen, if you want to put your hood up because it’s raining or because it’s cold, why not?”

Notably, the two-time LPGA winner signed with Malbon Golf last year and has been sporting interesting outfits since then.

Did Charley Hull make the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025?

Following the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, Charley Hull was in danger of missing the cut. However, she turned in the lowest score of Day 2 to make the cut.

Hull carded a 3-under 69 with the help of four birdies against one bogey to make a 94-spot jump. Following the second round, she was tied for 25th and was nine shots off the lead.

Here's a look at Charley Hull's scorecard of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, Round 2:

Hole 1 (Par 5): 5 (E)

5 (E) Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 3 (Par 5): 5 (E)

5 (E) Hole 4 (Par 3): 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 6 (Par 4): 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 (+1)

3 (+1) Hole 9 (Par 5): 4 (E)

4 (E) Out: 37 (E)

37 (E) Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 12 (Par 4): 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 13 (Par 3): 2 (-2)

2 (-2) Hole 14 (Par 5): 5 (-2)

5 (-2) Hole 15 (Par 4): 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Hole 16 (Par 4): 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 17 (Par 3): 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 (-3)

4 (-3) In: 32 (-3)

32 (-3) Total: 69 (-3)

