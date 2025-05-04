Charley Hull offers a glimpse at 'life recently' in her latest post

Charley Hull offered a glimpse at life recently in her latest social media post. Hull is playing at the Black Desert Championship this week, and amid the event, the golfer shared snaps of her regular life. The snaps were shared on Instagram on May 4, and in the first picture, she was wearing a hoodie paired with a cap.

The second video was a post-shower clip, and the third photo was at a hospital. There were seven more photos, including her parlor sessions and tournament ventures. The post carried a caption:

“WK. Life recently.”

Currently, Hull is over with three rounds of the Black Desert Championship, and she finished at T45 with a score of 6 under. In the first round, Hull shot 70 with two birdies, along with an eagle on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. Hull fired 70 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the third round, Hull shot 70 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Charley Hull will play the last round at 7:55 am with Ashleigh Buhai and Ingrid Lindblad on hole 10. Next, Christine Wang, Caroline Inglis, and Hyo Joo Kim will tee off at 8:06 am on the same hole. Lauren Hartlage and Madison Young are in the last group, and they'll tee off at 9:01 am.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 season?

Charley Hull played in five LPGA tournaments, including a T19 at the Founders Cup, a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, a T11 at the Ford Championship, a T45 at the Black Desert Championship, and a missed cut at the Chevron Championship. Here's the entire list of Hull's 2025 tournaments:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T19, 68-72-66-70, 276 (-8)

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): T4, 69-70-68-74, 281 (-7)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: T11, 63-69-68-71, 271 (-17)

The Chevron Championship at the The Club at Carlton Woods: Missed cut

Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course: T45, 70-70-70, 210 (-6) (Ongoing)

Last year, Hull had no victories but had four top 10 finishes including a T7 finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, a T10 at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, a T5 at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, and a T2 at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican with a score of 7 under, 5 under, 8 under and 11 under, respectively.

