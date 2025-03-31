Charley Hull pens real emotion after non-ideal Sunday finish at Ford Championship 2025

Charley Hull had another non-ideal Sunday finish on the LPGA Tour on Sunday, March 30. She competed in the 2025 Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 29-year-old finished with a score of 17 under at the tournament and tied for 11th with Yahui Zhang. Hull had a strong start at the event with 9-under 63 when she scored her lowest round on the LPGA Tour. However, her final three rounds of 69, 68, and 71 fell short.

After the final round, Charley Hull took to Instagram and kept it real in the social media post. She wrote:

"T11 Not the Sunday I wanted but another stead week. Thank you to all the sponsors and all the helpers for another great week at the Ford Championship. @lpga_tour Next stop Las Vegas for the @lpgamatchplay"

For her T11 finish, the English player took home prize money of $41,138. South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim won the tournament in the playoffs. Kim was tied for first with Lilia Vu after four rounds at 22-under. This is her seventh win on the LPGA Tour. Talking about her win, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"It has been a while since the last win, and I worked hard in the wintertime and it was a surprise that it came so quickly, the win."

The Korean player won a prize money of $337,500 from the total prize purse of $2.25 million at the 2025 Ford Championship. Lilia Vu won $207,286 for her runner-up finish.

Charley Hull says she prefers "harder" major-style courses on the LPGA Tour

Charley Hull scored nine birdies in the first round to finish 9-under 63 at the 2025 Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club. In the press conference, she was asked if she prefers when it's a birdie fest in a tournament.

She denied and said that she enjoys courses that are "harder," like those in the majors. She wished that the LPGA featured more challenging courses similar to major championships.

"I like the majors when they're long, hard, and tight. That's usually my favorite kind of golf. I wish we played more -- I wish they made it more like that on the LPGA. That's why I always like the harder golf courses, which are usually the majors anyway," she added (via ASAP Sports).

Charley Hull turned 29 on March 20th and is playing her 11th year on the LPGA Tour. Talking about her journey, she said:

"Yeah, 29 years old but I still feel young. Feel like I'm just working harder than ever, so, yeah, just coming into my prime I feel like."

Hull has had a decent start in the 2025 season. She started with a T19 finish at the Founders Cup and then tied for fourth at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She is positioned 20th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Let's take a look at Charlie Hull's finishes on the LPGA Tour in the 2025 season:

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands : T19 (276, -8)

: T19 (276, -8) HSBC Women's World Championship : T4 (281, -7)

: T4 (281, -7) Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass: T11 (271, -17)

