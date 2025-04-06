Charley Hull poses for $2.1M-backed golf fashion brand following latest drop

Charley Hull isn’t only scoring birdies this season — she’s been making headlines on and off the fairways. Having amassed 738K followers on Instagram, the world no.8 is now the face of Malbon Golf’s latest Spring/Summer 2025 drop, rocking a Mediterranean-inspired fit that marries sporty edge with high-fashion flair.

In her latest story, Hull clicked a mirror selfie wearing a navy sleeveless top and a crisp white skirt.

Founded in 2016 when founders Stephen and Erica Malbon decided to start a golf lifestyle label, the LA-based brand Malbon recently raised $2.1 million in funding (as per PitchBook and Fundz.net) — a sign of its growing influence. Hull joined the brand in January 2024.

Screenshot of Charlie Hull's Instagram Story. Image via IG/@charely.hull

“I’m very excited to join the team,” said Hull (via Hypebeast). “Not only do I love the clothes, but it’s an honor to be onboard with these inspiring individuals doing well in their respective fields.”

Hull is no stranger to fashion, having previously partnered with Lacoste and Anew Golf.

Since her teenage debut on the Solheim Cup team, Hull has maintained a balance of elite competition and personal expression. Today, she credits brands such as Malbon for enabling women in golf to be both fashionable and performance-ready.

“It’s great that thanks to brands such as Malbon, women now have the chance to consider fashion when they get dressed for golf. I don’t think that was the case a few years ago,” said Hull (via LPGA Tour). “I think it’s also now possible to look good and be comfortable, especially on the golf course, and it’s even better that you can stay in what you’re wearing when you go out to meet friends post-golf!”

This season, Hull will appear on both the LPGA and Ladies European Tours, wearing clothing from the brand’s new offerings.

Charley Hull’s recent performance and upcoming tour

Charley Hull’s fashion-forward look on tour is complemented by a string of steady performances that suggest she has dialed in for a big season. Now sitting eighth in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, the 29-year-old has spent the last six weeks comfortably within the top 10 on both the LPGA and LET circuits.

Hull made headlines at the Ford Championship in March, where she finished tied for 11th at -17. That came after a solid performance at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she went into the final round brimming with confidence but had to settle for T4 after a difficult closing 74.

Earlier this year, she finished in the top 20 at both the Founders Cup and the Saudi Ladies International (tied for ninth).

Currently in Las Vegas for the T-Mobile Match Play, Hull is hoping to translate the momentum into silverware. A busy few months await, with the Chevron Championship, U.S. Women’s Open, and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on her schedule — she’s previously contended at all three and will seek to break through.

