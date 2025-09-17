Charley Hull poses interesting Tiger Woods question following first LPGA title win since 2022

Charley Hull's fierce battle against World No. 1 Jeeno Thitkul earned her the Kroger Queen City Championship last Sunday. This victory for Hull also meant that she ended a nearly three-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour, which in many ways had become a major point of discussion.

Ad

After the victory, Hull spoke about the feelings she experienced leading up to her final shot that sealed her win. The 3-time LPGA Tour winner revealed that initially she was calm, but later felt a "mad shock of adrenaline." She also went on to pose an interesting Tiger Woods question.

Charley Hull said (via BBC):

"I was pretty calm coming into the green. I knew I had to hole the putt for eagle, I missed it and had a foot. When I realised I had it for the win, I had this mad shock of adrenaline come through me, and my hands were shaking. I was like 'oh, no!' Usually I can calm it down in like five minutes, but I had to play straight away. I had to back off it twice. I don't know how Tiger Woods won that many tournaments; that much pressure. It was just a shock."

Trending

Throughout his career, Tiger Woods was known to soak huge amounts of pressure and rise to the occasion when it mattered the most. Woods' ability to deal with pressure also explains why he has won 15 Major championships and 82 PGA Tour events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More