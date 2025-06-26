Charley Hull recently shared a series of pictures from her time off the course, giving fans a glimpse into her past month. Last week, the English golfer participated in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at PGA Frisco.

Hull, who has over 759k followers on Instagram, included photos from family outings, a newborn baby moment, a car selfie with a young child, and a few of her casual outfit looks. In the first image, she is seen wearing a yellow strapless tank top paired with ice blue jeans and holding a beige clutch. The second slide shows Hull holding an infant while dressed in casual loungewear.

The third picture seems to be a day out with friends, while the fourth shows her seated in the front seat of a car, taking a selfie with a child sitting in the back, looking at the camera. Hull posted a nine-photo carousel on Instagram, captioning it:

"Few snaps from the last month 💛"

Another image shows Hull again holding the newborn, smiling for the camera. The remaining pictures include more family moments and candid snaps from her month off the course.

Meanwhile, on the course, Charley Hull competed in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, finishing T12 at 5-over-par. This was her ninth start of the season on the LPGA Tour.

How has Charley Hull performed so far in the 2025 season?

In the nine events Charley Hull has played so far, she has made the cut in eight of them. Her best finish came early in the year at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she finished T4 with 7-under par.

Hull is yet to register a win this season. Hull is currently ranked 19th in the Rolex Rankings and 39th in the CME Points Race.

Here are Charley Hull’s results so far in 2025:

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T12 (+5)

T12 (+5) U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T12 (-1)

T12 (-1) Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: T32 (+1)

T32 (+1) Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: T40 (-8)

T40 (-8) The Chevron Championship: CUT (+4)

CUT (+4) T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28 (-25)

T28 (-25) Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T11 (-17)

T11 (-17) HSBC Women’s World Championship: T4 (-7)

T4 (-7) Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T19 (-8)

Charley Hull has skipped this week’s Dow Championship and will next compete at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House in Ireland.

Speaking about her upcoming appearance, Hull told the Irish Golfer:

"I’ve heard so many good things about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and I can’t wait to play. This will be my first Professional event in Ireland since I turned Pro in 2013, and it seems like the perfect event to mark this occasion. I look forward to experiencing Carton House and to meet the huge number of Irish fans that I have heard support this event so well – I am very excited to see you all soon!"

The KPMG Women’s Irish Open is scheduled for July 3–6, 2025.

