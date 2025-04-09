Charley Hull shares heartwarming video from her time at "mum and dads"

English golf star Charley Hull took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning to share a video of her dad playing with their dog. She penned a heartwarming caption accompanying the video.

Hull is one of the most popular LPGA stars on social media and often posts videos and pictures of her family on her social media handles. She uploaded the video of her father on her Instagram story and shared it with her 739,000 followers on the platform.

"Chills at mum and dads❤️," read the caption on her story.

Hull's story of her time at her mum and dad's place - Source: via @charley.hull on Instagram

The video starts with Charley Hull smiling before flipping the camera and showing her father playing with the family dog. Although she captioned it saying she was at her mum and dad's place, her mother was not seen in the video. Coming to her competitive record, Hull is still on the lookout for a win this season but has had some noticeable performances.

Exploring Charley Hull's 2025 form over her latest performances on the LPGA Tour

Charley Hull at the Ford Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull's latest performance this season included a decent display at the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona where she finished tied for 11th place.

Hull is currently ninth in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. She most recently played in the LPGA's T-Mobile Match Play last week in Las Vegas, but was eliminated in the tournament's round-robin phase.

At the Ford Championship on the last weekend of March, Hull entered the final round two shots behind leader Lilia Vu. Hull was the leader after the first round thanks to her nine-under-par 63 to open the tournament.

However, in the final round, Hull couldn't keep the pace. She carded a one-under-par 71, ultimately finishing tied for 11th place, five shots outside of the playoff at 22 under par. Hyo Joo Kim ultimately defeated Lilia Voo in the playoff.

Prior to the Ford Championship at the end of March, Charley Hull's last LPGA Tour appearance came at the HSBC Women's World Championship at the beginning of March in Singapore.

Hull finished tied for fourth place, six shots behind winner Lydia Ko. She entered the final round with a chance to win but struggled in the final round, shooting a two-over-par 74 to close out the tournament.

Hull's first event of the year was the Cognizant Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Florida, in which she finished tied for 19th place.

The English golf star is in search of her first LPGA Tour win since the Volunteers of America Classic in October of 2022. She's had a bevy of close calls since then, including finishing tied for second in November last year at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. In early November last year, Hull captured a victory on the Ladies European Tour after she won the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Although she hasn't replicated her form from last year, Hull aims to rejoin the winner's circle in 2025.

