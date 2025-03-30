Charley Hull puts in 'light work' ahead of battle against 5-time LPGA Tour winner at the Ford Championship

Charley Hull shared her 'light work' through a social media post ahead of the final round of the 2025 Ford Championship on Sunday. The English golfer is preparing to tee off at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona, after a strong showing in the opening rounds.. Hull will enter the final round at 16 under par, two shots behind leader Lilia Vu as the two are paired together for the final round.

Charley Hull is aiming to finish off her week in Arizona by capturing her first LPGA Tour win since October 2022 at the Volunteers of America Classic. The English golf star is currently 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Hull often posts about her exercise and fitness on Instagram with her over 730,000 followers. Despite preparing to tee off in the final round of the tournament, Hull worked out Sunday morning and posted her workout checklist on her Instagram story. Her 'light work' checklist read:

"SUNDAY (checkmark emoji) 7km 36:49 (checkmark emoji) 4 rounds (checkmark emoji) 500m row at 2.15 pace - 20 goblet squatt - 10 devil press double db 40 kgs."

Charley Hull's Instagram story on Sunday morning - Source: [email protected]

Hull's busy workout schedule has not diminished her play this week, with her shooting at least three under par in each of her first three rounds at the Ford Championship.

Charley Hull one round away from her first LPGA Tour win since 2022

Charley Hull at the Ford Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull is entering the final round of the Ford Championship down two shots to Lilia Vu and is looking to end her nearly two-and-a-half-year drought for a LPGA Tour win.

Lilia Vu is currently ranked sixth in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and is a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour. She is a two-time major champion, having won both the Chevron Championship and Women's British Open in 2023. Notably, Vu is also looking for her first LPGA Tour win since June 2024.

Charley Hull was the leader after the first round after she fired a nine-under-par 63 to open the tournament. She followed that up with a three-under-par 69 in round two and a four-under-par 68 in round three.

The Ford Championship is Hull's third LPGA Tour event of the season. She played at the Founders Cup in Brandenton, Florida, in February, finishing tied for 19th place.

She also played in the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in early March. Hull had a chance to win in the final round but struggled, shooting a two-over-par 72. She ultimately finished tied for fourth place, six shots behind winner Lydia Ko.

Meanwhile, Hull will begin her round today one shot ahead of the pairing behind her and Lilia Vu, which features Ayaka Furue and Nanna Koerstz Madsen at 15 under par.

