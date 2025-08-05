Charley Hull re-enters top 10 as Miyu Yamashita hits career-best ranking after AIG Women’s Open run

Charley Hull has returned to the top 10 after a joint runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open 2025. Winner Miyu Yamashita also jumped nine spots up to sixth in the latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings.

On Sunday, August 3, Yamashita posted a 2-under 70 in the final round of the AIG Women’s Open 2025 to claim the first-ever major championship of her career. She finished at 11-under and posted a 2-shot win over Minami Katsu and Charley Hull, who carded 69 each.

The great week at Royal Porthcawl helped both Hull and Yamashita move up in the rankings. Hull, who was 20th last week, jumped to tenth, while the Japanese star climbed to sixth, claiming her career-best ranking.

As of Monday, August 4, Jeeno Thitikul dethroned Nelly Korda as the new World No. 1. With two wins this season, she has ended Korda's 71-week streak after the latter failed to win even one title this year. Lydia Ko is unchanged at 4th place, followed by Minjee Lee and Ruoning Yin.

Rolex Women's Golf Rankings explored ft. Charley Hull and Miyu Yamashita

Here's a look at the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (as of Monday, August 4):

Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand): 10.12 Nelly Korda (USA): 9.96 Lydia Ko (New Zealand): 6.37 Minjee Lee (Australia): 5.59 Ruoning Yin (China): 5.48 Miyu Yamashita (Japan): 5.23 Angel Yin (USA): 5.01 Hyojoo Kim (South Korea): 4.81 Haeran Ryu (South Korea): 4.69 Charley Hull (England): 4.62 Rio Takeda (Japan): 4.37 Mao Saigo (Japan): 4.36 Maja Stark (Sweden): 4.23 Lauren Coughlin (USA): 3.93 Hannah Green (Australia): 3.91 Jin Young Ko (South Korea): 3.84 Celine Boutier (France): 3.67 Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand): 3.63 Lilia Vu (USA): 3.58 Lottie Woad (England): 3.57 Ayaka Furue (Japan): 3.57 Esther Henseleit (Germany): 3.27 Hye Jin Choi (South Korea): 3.24 Yealimi Noh (USA): 3.06 Carlota Ciganda (Spain): 3.02 Andrea Lee (USA): 2.97 Grace Kim (Australia): 2.94 A Lim Kim (South Korea): 2.78 Akie Iwai (Japan): 2.78 Megan Khang (USA): 2.69 Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden): 2.62 Chisato Iwai (Japan): 2.61 Amy Yang (South Korea): 2.53 Sei Young Kim (South Korea): 2.48 Stephanie Kyriacou (Australia): 2.48 Chanettee Wannasaen (Thailand): 2.43 Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.41 Ye Won Lee (South Korea): 2.40 Jin Hee Im (South Korea): 2.36 Ingrid Lindblad (Sweden): 2.30 Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand): 2.29 Linn Grant (Sweden): 2.26 Ina Yoon (South Korea): 2.20 Youmin Hwang (South Korea): 2.16 Lindy Duncan (USA): 2.09 Auston Kim (USA): 2.07 Sakura Koiwai (Japan): 2.03 Lexi Thompson (USA): 2.02 Sarah Schmelzel (USA): 2.02 Ji Yai Shin (South Korea): 2.02

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More